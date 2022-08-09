Shopping

The Facial Tool Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Is 25% Off During This NuFace Sale

By ETonline Staff
Ever wonder how to get a professional facial like actresses and supermodels without going to an aesthetician? Microcurrent devices from NuFace do just that—and they're beloved by celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid. Now during SkinStore's sale, you can get NuFace facial toning devices, skincare sets and serums for 25% off by using the code THANKYOU at checkout. 

The facial toning systems are known for their non-invasive microcurrent facials that tone, lift and firm your skin to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Low-level electrical currents are sent throughout skin to target and stimulate facial muscles, creating more collagen all within three to five minutes. In other words, it's like a professional skincare treatment right at home. 

NuFACE Trinity
NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity

We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead.

$339$254
WITH CODE THANKYOU

When used regularly, devices like the NuFace Trinity train your facial muscles to maintain their lifted, sculpted shape. Simply put, this NuFace device is beyond and well worth the splurge. If you've been thinking about buying a NuFace device, we highly recommend doing it—and fast. 

Ahead, shop the best NuFace deals available at SkinStore right now. 

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device and Serum
NuFACE FIX Starter Kit
NuFace
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device and Serum

This starter kit includes a FIX device and line smoothing serum to smooth and tighten your skin in no time.

$149$112
WITH CODE THANKYOU
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFace Mini Device
NuFACE
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Miranda Kerr all use this toning device for lifted and toned skin. 

$209$157
WITH CODE THANKYOU
NuFACE Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye Attachment
NuFACE Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity + Effective Lip & Eye Attachment

Tone, lift, and contour your facial muscles with the Trinity Microcurrent Device, while targeting fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and mouth with the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment.

$449$337
WITH CODE THANKYOU
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer Attachment
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE
NuFACE Trinity + Wrinkle Reducer Attachment

In this NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit you'll receive the Trinity Facial Toning Device and the Red Light Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for an at-home microcurrent facial. This NuFace Toning Kit makes the perfect gift.

$449$337
WITH CODE THANKYOU
NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
NuFACE
NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device

We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. 

$399$299
WITH CODE THANKYOU
NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator
NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator
Amazon
NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator

This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine and provides 24 hour hydration.  

$29$22
WITH CODE THANKYOU
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème Activator
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème Activator
Amazon
NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème Activator

This silk crème activator brightens and locks in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.

$69$52
WITH CODE THANKYOU

