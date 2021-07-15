Summer is upon us, and long, sweltering days often mean chronic cravings for frozen treats. If you’re finding yourself stuck ordering late-night ice cream from food delivery apps, wishing you could replicate that sweet treat you’re longing for at home, it might be time to invest in a gadget or kit that makes delicious frozen treats.

There are tons of different types and models of ice cream makers available, so how do you find the machine that will make the most scream-worthy ice cream or other frozen treats? It depends on what features you want: Self-freezing automatic ice cream machines require no preparation, while less expensive machines require you to freeze a bowl in the freezer overnight before you make homemade ice cream. A fruit soft-serve machine makes dairy-free, ice-cream-like treats -- a great option for vegans. Try a pack of popsicle molds with unique shapes to make something cool and simply delicious with relative ease. No matter what your ice cream wants or needs are -- there's a frozen dessert-making gadget that is perfect for you.

Here are 11 of the highest-rated ice cream makers and other frozen treat machines on Amazon right now.

Old-Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker Elite Gourmet Elite Gourmet via Amazon Old-Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker Elite Gourmet This pine bucket-styled electric ice cream maker from Elite Gourmet has the look of an old-fashioned ice cream maker, but doesn't require any old-fashioned elbow grease. In under 40 minutes, you can have up to 4 quarts of homemade ice cream by adding ice and salt, and then plugging the appliance in to do all the churning. $60 at Amazon

Snow Cone Maker Hawaiian Shaved Ice Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Maker Hawaiian Shaved Ice This snow cone machine from Hawaiian Shaved Ice is great for the whole family. All you’ll need is ice and some snow cone syrup to get the party started. With a safety feature that prevents the machine from operating when the lid is off to protect any user from the adjustable steel shaver blade, parents can allow kids to safely make their own snow cones. This gadget can also be used to make slushies and frozen cocktails, ensuring fun for all ages. This compact machine will look nice on any countertop, but can be easily disassembled to store away in a cabinet as well. $40 at Amazon

Slush and Shake Maker Zoku Zoku via Amazon Slush and Shake Maker Zoku The Slush and Shake Maker can make slushies, smoothies, milkshakes, and even frozen cocktails in just seven minutes. Simply keep the inner core of the cup frozen for at least eight hours before using, pour in liquid ingredients, mix with the included spoon, and watch as your drink transforms before your eyes. When it’s ready to serve, you can sip straight out of the shake maker cup. The slush and shake maker will not freeze sugar-free or diet beverages, so if you’re looking for a more health conscious option, it may not be right for you. $23 at Amazon

Fruit Soft Serve Machine Yonanas Yonanas via Amazon Fruit Soft Serve Machine Yonanas Looking to make a refreshing summer treat that's vegan-friendly and healthier than most? This fruit soft serve machine from Yonanas turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert your favorite fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the clean up is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe. $50 at Amazon

Softshell Ice Cream Ball YayLabs! YayLabs! via Amazon Softshell Ice Cream Ball YayLabs! This softshell ice cream ball from YayLabs is designed to turn dessert into an activity that's fun for the whole family -- in more than one way. Add cream, sugar and flavorings in one end and ice and rock salt in the other, and then start throwing the ball around. After about 25 minutes of play, the soft-shell ball produces approximately one pint of ice cream. Easy to clean and transport, this dishwasher-safe, BPA-free ball can go practically anywhere you can bring the necessary ingredients -- it's a fun addition to a picnic or beach day. $46 and up from Amazon

KitchenAid Mixer Ice Cream Maker Attachment KitchenAid KitchenAid via Amazon KitchenAid Mixer Ice Cream Maker Attachment KitchenAid You don't necessarily need a whole new gadget to make ice cream at home if you have a KitchenAid stand mixer. This ice cream maker attachment makes up to 2 quarts of ice cream and other frozen desserts in less than 30 minutes. All parts of the attachment, except for the freezer bowl, are dishwasher-safe for minimal clean-up time. $105 at Amazon

ICE21R Ice Cream Maker Cuisinart Cuisinart via Amazon ICE21R Ice Cream Maker Cuisinart If you are ready to take the plunge and purchase a new kitchen appliance to make sweet treats, the ICE21R ice cream maker from Cuisinart is an all-around great choice. With a double-insulated freezer bowl, this ice cream maker can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream in less than 25 minutes, with no ice required. The large ingredient spout with an easy-lock lid gives you the ability to add extra ingredients into your homemade ice cream as you go along. $70 at Amazon

Reusable Popsicle-Making Kit Amian Shop via Amazon Reusable Popsicle-Making Kit This reusable popsicle-making kit comes with 10 popsicle molds, reusable sticks, a cleaning brush, a funnel, and a recipe book. The molds are made with food-grade, BPA-free silicone that is non-stick and dishwasher-safe, so you can enjoy a stress-free popsicle making, eating, and clean-up experience. The kit can make up to ten popsicles at a time for you and your friends and family to enjoy. $15 at Amazon

Dino Ice Pop Molds Tovolo Tovolo via Amazon Dino Ice Pop Molds Tovolo With this set of Dino Ice Pop Molds from Tovolo, you can bring dinosaurs back to life in your own freezer. These flexible silicone molds come in a set of four unique shapes, and the reusable sticks are designed as fossils for even more dinosaur-themed, delicious fun. $12 at Amazon

Automatic Self-Freezing Ice Cream Maker Whynter Whynter via Amazon Automatic Self-Freezing Ice Cream Maker Whynter Want a machine that can keep up with sudden late-night ice cream cravings? The ICM-200LS Automatic Ice Cream Maker from Whynter does just that. With a built-in compressor freezer, you can use this ice cream maker without having to do any pre-planning or pre-freezing, and then quickly make additional batches as well. This stainless steel 2.1-quart-capacity maker also has a removable mixing bowl and blade, so clean-up is a snap. $256 at Amazon

Ice Cream Sandwich Maker Chef'n Chef'n via Amazon Ice Cream Sandwich Maker Chef'n Take homemade ice cream to the next level with this ice cream sandwich maker from Chef’n Sweet. Simply bake cookie or brownie batter in the provided silicone mold, spread your delicious homemade ice cream with the spatula tool, and freeze. This kit makes four sandwiches at a time, and is made with silicone casing for an easy clean-up. $20 at Amazon

