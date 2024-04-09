If you’ve been waiting to snag the biggest savings on large and small home upgrades, the holidays have arrived more than early at Home Depot. The home improvement giant launched its massive Spring Black Friday sale on April 4. With a month's worth of seasonal savings on products to make your home warm-weather ready, this event is ideal for giving your home a spring refresh.

Shop the Home Depot Sale

Now through April 28, the Home Depot is offering incredible deals on spring home improvement essentials, including appliances, plants, landscaping tools, grills, storage solutions, outdoor power equipment and everything in between. Whether you're tackling spring cleaning or gearing up for barbecue hosting, the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale has you covered.

This month's Home Depot deals are just as good as the name of the sale suggests. From patio furniture to DeWalt power tools and an LG washer-dryer combo, we haven't seen discounts this big since last fall. With the sunny days of spring setting in, so too is the desire to upgrade our homes in order to make the most of the whole season.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale 2024 to make your dream home a reality.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Home Depot Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat. $249 $199 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: