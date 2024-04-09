Black Friday-level deals have arrived at Home Depot. Save big on patio furniture, grills, tools and more.
If you’ve been waiting to snag the biggest savings on large and small home upgrades, the holidays have arrived more than early at Home Depot. The home improvement giant launched its massive Spring Black Friday sale on April 4. With a month's worth of seasonal savings on products to make your home warm-weather ready, this event is ideal for giving your home a spring refresh.
Now through April 28, the Home Depot is offering incredible deals on spring home improvement essentials, including appliances, plants, landscaping tools, grills, storage solutions, outdoor power equipment and everything in between. Whether you're tackling spring cleaning or gearing up for barbecue hosting, the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale has you covered.
This month's Home Depot deals are just as good as the name of the sale suggests. From patio furniture to DeWalt power tools and an LG washer-dryer combo, we haven't seen discounts this big since last fall. With the sunny days of spring setting in, so too is the desire to upgrade our homes in order to make the most of the whole season.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale 2024 to make your dream home a reality.
StyleWell Amberview 6-Piece Steel Square Outdoor Dining Set
For less than $100, you can enjoy a relaxing outdoor dining experience with this patio dining set. Enhance your backyard with four sling-back steel folding chairs, one tempered glass top table, and one square push-up umbrella.
GE Profile 4.8 cu. ft. Smart UltraFast Electric Washer & Dryer Combo
There's no need to transfer clothes between laundry machines with the GE Profile Combo. With a sleek space-saving design and flexible hookup requirements, the GE Profile Combo will allow you to turn any room into a laundry room.
LG 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
Save over $400 on a top-rated LG washer with built-in intelligence that takes the guesswork out of laundry. AI technology and advanced sensors detect fabric texture and load size to automatically select the perfect settings.
Tineco Pure One S11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Designed specifically to tackle stubborn pet hair without the usual tangling, the Tineco Pure One S11 Pet ntelligently detects varying degrees of dirt and dust, adjusting its suction and roller speed on the fly.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson Ball Animal 3 tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. New de-tangling technology automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar as it cleans.
DeWalt Hammer Drill and ATOMIC Impact Driver Cordless Combo Kit
This tool kit includes one XR hammer drill/driver, ATOMIC impact driver, two 4.0Ah batteries, a charger and kit bag. Both tools are equipped with a high-output brushless motors to help you tackle demanding projects.
DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Hammer Drill
Unlock power in a compact size with Dewalt hammer drill. The on-tool LED work light illuminates small spaces to optimize productivity on the job site.
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
With 566 sq. in. total cooking surface, the Nexgrill 4 burner grill offers plenty space to cook for up to six people at once. An even heat cooking system, angled flame tamers and cast iron cooking grates work together to distribute consistent heat.
GE 25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Easily store large or bulk food items with three full-width shelves and large capacity. Two humidity-controlled drawers create the right environment for keeping fruits and vegetables fresh.
StyleWell Brown Wicker Outdoor Swivel Patio Egg Lounge Chair
Get 50% off a trendy egg swivel patio lounge chair. Great for patios, porches, gardens and more, it comes with easy-to-clean beige cushions.
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls Steel Sling Padded Outdoor Chaise Lounge, 2-Pack
Relax in the sun with these chaise lounge chairs that are ideal for outdoor use. On sale for 60% off, you are essentially getting two chairs for less than the price of one.
Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower
This lightweight leaf blower has the power to clear from 15 feet away and gets to full throttle in under one second.
