The internet has changed the world in countless ways, and one result of social media, blogs and influencers is elevated kitchen cookware and storage. Remember the days of scrolling for new recipes without seeing gorgeous cookware? Neither do we. Many pots and pans could be considered works of art, and the bonus is they're also made with the latest technology and materials to make cooking a breeze.

One such brand crafting gorgeous cookware is the internet-famous brand Caraway. The viral home brand not only offers beautiful pots and pans, but they include space-saving storage so even your cabinet organization will be on fleek. And if you are ready to upgrade to a TikTok-approved kitchen, there's not better time as Caraway is now offering curated bundles of their best-sellers and offering up to $300 in savings. These savings even apply to their new limited edition copper collection.

Complete Kitchen Collection Caraway Complete Kitchen Collection Get both the cookware and bakeware sets in one bundle with the Complete Kitchen Collection. And you'll get the complimentary storage for the pots and pans included in the bundle. $1,090 $790 Shop Now

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange and Marigold yellow to simple gray. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550 °F. It's no wonder that the internet loves the brand (especially after a simple Caraway unboxing video garnered over 222,000 likes on TikTok).

With the Caraway bundle savings, you can grab the cookware set for 30% off. The 5-piece set boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews, and includes various sizes of pots and pans with lids as well as storage to keep your kitchen organized. The set is made to work with gas, electric and induction stovetops, and every piece is oven-safe.

If cooking isn't your forte, you can opt for the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set. Upon release, it was Amazon's #1 top-rated new product, and it comes with 11 pieces to bake all your favorite desserts and savory dishes. This bakeware set has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, and it comes equipped with a cooling rack and storage. Below, shop TikTok's favorite Caraway bundles that are now discounted.

Caraway Bundle Deals

11-Piece Bakeware Set Caraway 11-Piece Bakeware Set Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more. It can all be neatly tucked away in the provided storage. $545 $395 Shop Now

5-Piece Bakeware Set Caraway 5-Piece Bakeware Set For baking novices or small spaces, this smaller bakeware set still has all the essentials including baking sheets, a rectangle pan, a muffin tin, and storage. $295 $245 Shop Now

Food Storage Set Caraway Food Storage Set The cabinet you keep your Tupperware in will no longer be the wild west when you switch out your mismatched pieces with this space-saving and organized food storage set from Caraway. $305 $245 Shop Now

Meal Prep Bundle Caraway Meal Prep Bundle Another popular internet trend is meal prepping and now you can do it in style with this bundle that has everything you need to cook your meals in one big batch. The bundle includes the cookware set and food storage set. $850 $640 Shop Now

Whistling Tea Kettle Caraway Whistling Tea Kettle The sleek and streamlined tea kettle from Caraway is also discounted right now. In addition to the tea kettle, you'll get a complimentary pot holder. $245 $195 Shop Now

Linens Set Caraway Linens Set Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set that includes tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. $185 $135 Shop Now

