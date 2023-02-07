The Internet's Favorite Nonstick Cookware Set Is Nearly 30% Off in This Rare Caraway Sale
With Valentine's Day on the horizon, cookware always makes a thoughtful gift that your sweetheart will not only love but actually use for years. If you or your Valentine loves to cook, Caraway's five-piece nonstick cookware set in nearly 30% off right now. The internet-famous Caraway cookware set includes a Dutch oven, fry pan, sauce pan, and sauté pan, plus convenient storage to keep everything organized.
Made with a non-toxic coating, these pans are also non-stick for simple and effective cooking. The set comes in 10 color options and includes convenient storage, a frying pan and three pots with lids: a saucepan, a saute pan, and a dutch oven.
This gorgeous five-piece set has everything you'll need for healthy cooking in your kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, too.
Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange and Marigold yellow to simple gray. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550 °F. It's no wonder that the internet loves the brand (especially after a simple Caraway unboxing video garnered over 222,000 likes on TikTok).
@idahuang_ loved my caraway pans for years and now i finally have a complete set 🥰 #homecook#carawayambassador#nontoxiccookware#asmrfood♬ Daylight - Harry Styles
During this Caraway sale, you can grab the cookware set for 28% off. The 5-piece set boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews, and includes various sizes of pots and pans with lids as well as storage to keep your kitchen organized. The set is made to work with gas, electric and induction stovetops, and every piece is oven-safe.
If cooking isn't your forte, you can opt for the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set. Currently, it's Amazon's #1 top-rated new release, and it comes with 11 pieces to bake all your favorite desserts and savory dishes. This bakeware set has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, and it comes equipped with a cooling rack and storage. Below, shop TikTok's favorite bakeware sets from Caraway that are on sale now.
Caraway Bakeware Deals
Bake up your favorite desserts with this 11-piece bakeware set from Caraway featuring muffin tins, loaf pans, baking sheets, cake pans, and more.
If you're not exactly a baking enthusiast, this smaller bakeware set still has all the essentials including baking sheets, a rectangle pan, a muffin tin, and storage.
Give your cookware collection a refresh with two new baking sheets, featuring Caraway's signature non-toxic ceramic-coated interior.
