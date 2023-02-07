With Valentine's Day on the horizon, cookware always makes a thoughtful gift that your sweetheart will not only love but actually use for years. If you or your Valentine loves to cook, Caraway's five-piece nonstick cookware set in nearly 30% off right now. The internet-famous Caraway cookware set includes a Dutch oven, fry pan, sauce pan, and sauté pan, plus convenient storage to keep everything organized.

Caraway is known for creating cookware and bakeware without using any chemicals. These non-toxic kitchen essentials come in an array of color options from vibrant Perracotta orange and Marigold yellow to simple gray. All Caraway sets are built to last and withstand temperatures of up to 550 °F. It's no wonder that the internet loves the brand (especially after a simple Caraway unboxing video garnered over 222,000 likes on TikTok).

During this Caraway sale, you can grab the cookware set for 28% off. The 5-piece set boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews, and includes various sizes of pots and pans with lids as well as storage to keep your kitchen organized. The set is made to work with gas, electric and induction stovetops, and every piece is oven-safe.

If cooking isn't your forte, you can opt for the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set. Currently, it's Amazon's #1 top-rated new release, and it comes with 11 pieces to bake all your favorite desserts and savory dishes. This bakeware set has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating, and it comes equipped with a cooling rack and storage. Below, shop TikTok's favorite bakeware sets from Caraway that are on sale now.

Half Bakeware Set Caraway Half Bakeware Set If you're not exactly a baking enthusiast, this smaller bakeware set still has all the essentials including baking sheets, a rectangle pan, a muffin tin, and storage. $295 $245 Shop Now

