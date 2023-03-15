The JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price of $91 Right Now
There's no denying that music always makes your parties, camping trips, and really any activity more enjoyable. With excellent sound quality and a long-lasting battery life, the JBL Charge 4 is our favorite option for taking music on the go — and right now, the Bluetooth speaker is on sale for its lowest price ever. You can get the JBL Charge 4 for 39% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to $91 for a limited time.
Take the waterproof Charge 4 to the beach or the pool and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $91, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
The JBL Charge 4 can wirelessly connect with up to two phones or tablets, so you can take turns enjoying powerful sound. Keep the party going with a durable and waterproof speaker that can outlast all of your adventures. Even better, this speaker has a built-in power bank, so you can charge your phone with it on long travels or days spent outside.
Portable Bluetooth speakers are a great companion that you can take with you anywhere, and use poolside. Sure, high-quality speakers can be pricey, so to ensure you don't skip anything on your spring must-have list, we've rounded up more of the best Bluetooth speakers deals at Amazon now.
Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Since spring is right around the corner, you'll also want a Bluetooth speaker that's durable and waterproof. Ultra-portable speaker options like the compact JBL Clip 4 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go.
Top-rated brands like JBL, Bose, Ultimate Ears and more have speakers on sale at Amazon for up to 50% off this week. Ahead, we've found portable Bluetooth speaker options that are perfect for all your backyard BBQs and get-togethers this spring and summer.
Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
Get 20% off the most versatile smart speaker from Bose. This device is a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass.
Push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.
Despite the Clip 4's compact size, JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass. The JBL Clip 4 is also waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is the ultimate waterproof Bluetooth speaker for all your summer parties and BBQs. With PARTYUP mode, you can pair your Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with over 150 speakers and create the ideal 3D sound experience.
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker stays connected to your phone even when you're up to 100 feet away. So, you could check on your grill without literally skipping a beat.
Power the party all day and night with the JBL PowerBox featuring color-changing lights that can sync up with your music. Whether you're at home or outdoors, the splashproof speaker makes has amazing sound quality with two levels of deep, adjustable bass.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
