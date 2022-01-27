Shopping

The KN95 Face Masks Celebs Wear All The Time Are Finally Back in Stock

By ETonline Staff
Sarah Jessica Parker
Getty Images

It looks like the time has come to leave your collection of cloth face masks in 2021. With the ongoing pandemic, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life (and wardrobe). While there are so many different mask options out there on the market, KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs -- especially the styles from Evolvetogether

Everyone from Angelina Jolie and Ariana Grande, to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen StewartBella Hadid and Jennifer Garner have been spotted in their own unique masks, including the KN95 styles, from the brand -- and for good reason.

KN95 masks fit into the CDC's newly updated guidelines regarding mask protection and safety. And Evolvetogether's mask styles, in particular, are composed of a 6-ply technology, with hypoallergenic and latex-free materials that offer added protection -- according to the retailer.

These stylish, celeb-loved face masks are finally available again at Evolvetogether. And since protective masks have proven to be the accessory of the moment, now's the perfect time to stock up. Ahead, shop the face masks loved by Hollywood's biggest stars. 

Jennifer Garner

The actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, rocking the now back-in-stock KN95 black mask. 

jennifer garner in evolvetogether face mask
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Rio de Janeiro K95 Black Masks
Rio de Janeiro K95 Black Masks
Evolvetogether
Rio de Janeiro K95 Black Masks
$15

Bella Hadid

The model has been seen in multiple versions of the brand's everyday masks. Get the 30-pack or 7-pack

Bella Hadid
Gotham/GC Images
Milan - 30 Black Face Masks
Milan - 30 Black Face Masks
evolvetogether
Milan - 30 Black Face Masks
$36

Sarah Jessica Parker

While spotted filming on the set of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the same classic black Evolvetogether KN95 face mask as Garner's.

Sarah Jessica Parker KN95
Gotham/GC Images
Rio de Janeiro K95 Black Masks
Rio de Janeiro K95 Black Masks
Evolvetogether
Rio de Janeiro K95 Black Masks
$15
Santorini KN95 Navy Mask
Santorini KN95 Navy Mask
Evolvetogether
Santorini KN95 Navy Mask
$15

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has been seen in Evolvetogether's celeb-loved face masks on a number of occasions. 

Ariana Grande Evolvetogether
Ariana Grande/Instagram
Copenhagen KN95 Khaki Masks
Copenhagen KN95 Khaki Masks
Evolvetogether
Copenhagen KN95 Khaki Masks
$15
Manú KN95 Green Mask
Manú KN95 Green Mask
Evolvetogether
Manú KN95 Green Mask
$15

Angelina Jolie

Jolie stuck to her classically elegant style with this white mask from Evolvetogether -- which is made for "crowded indoor spaces, increased air pollution, and intense allergies," according to to the retailer.

KN95 Face Masks Loved by Celebs
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Mount Fuji KN95 White Masks
Mount Fuji KN95 White Masks
Evolvetogether
Mount Fuji KN95 White Masks
$15
Kos Kids KN95 Mask
Kos Kids KN95 Mask
Evolvetogether
Kos Kids KN95 Mask
$19

