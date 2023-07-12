Without a doubt, Align leggings are one of lululemon's most popular athletic wear styles — and with good reason.

Made of lululemon's signature buttery-soft Nulu fabric, the Align leggings make you feel like you're wearing nothing at all, even though they're completely squat-proof. The ultra high-waisted fit flatters your figure while providing light compression in the right places. Aligns also come with a hidden waistband pocket to stash your keys, card or lip balm when you're on the move.

Celebrities like Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Olivia Wilde have all been spotted wearing the cult-favorite style and now you can snag a pair of lululemon Align leggings on sale for under $80 at Amazon.

Whether you're heading to a Pilates class or walking your dog, it's the luxurious comfort of Align leggings that make them a wardrobe staple. But if you're looking for an alternative to the brand name, TikTok is a gold mine when it comes to finding wallet-friendly Amazon lookalikes of higher-end products.

Colorfulkoala's high-waisted, full-length leggings are a #1 bestseller on Amazon. These TikTok-famous leggings have been described as "if the lululemon Align legging and [lululemon's] Wunder Unders made a baby."

The high-waisted pants are moisture-wicking and made with a four-way stretch material. They are the perfect fit for your next walk or run this summer. These super soft leggings come in a variety of colors and feature a side pocket that fits most cell phones. They're 7/8-length and hit above the ankle. The best part is you get a pair of quality leggings for only $16!

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

