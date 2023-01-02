Celebrities spend their lives in the spotlight and have some of the best workout routines. If you're ready to tackle your new fitness goals for 2023, consider starting with the best online celebrity workouts – all of which you can do right from the comfort of your own living room.

Online fitness classes and subscriptions are nothing new, especially now that at-home workouts have become a regular part of life. If your usual workout involves a gym membership and you don't get there as often as you'd like, try switching it up with online classes from Peloton, obé Fitness, AARMY or Mirror.

Kick your at-home exercise up a notch by enjoying spin sessions, HIIT classes and other forms of exercise regularly completed by your favorite stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, and Julianne Hough. These classes and digital memberships have Hollywood's seal of approval, so you know you're starting the new year on the right (fitness) foot.

Eager to level up your workouts in the new year? Scroll down to see celebrity-approved fitness subscriptions and online classes for all your fitness needs below.

obé Fitness obé Fitness obé Fitness obé is a favorite among celebrities. Their VIP members include SZA, Kate Hudson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kelly Ripa and more. obé fitness is a digital fitness platform that allows you to take classes virtually from anywhere, and each class is taught by professional fitness instructors and trainers. $170 FOR ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP Sign Up

AARMY Annual Subscription AARMY AARMY Annual Subscription For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room. Right now they're offering a 14-day free trial so you can try it out before buying. $35/MONTH Sign Up

Hydrow 1-Year Membership Hydrow Hydrow 1-Year Membership Under the helm of its creative director, Kevin Hart, Hydrow offers top-notch rowing workout sessions you can do from the comfort of your home. When you add the brand's sleek at-home rowing machine and membership to your workout routine, you'll also receive unlimited access to its library of classes. Sounds pretty good, right? If you don't currently have a rowing machine, now until January 9 you can get $250 off the system's original rower. $456 FOR ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP Sign Up $2,495 $2,245 FOR HYDROW ROWER Shop Now

The Mirror Membership Mirror The Mirror Membership The Mirror, a fave of Megan Markle, is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams more than 50 kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app or Apple Watch. The device's $1,495 price tag is steep, but right now you can save almost half on the revolutionary device with a $700 discount. $1,495 $795 Shop Now

Peloton Membership Subscription Peloton Peloton Membership Subscription A monthly membership to workout subscription company Peloton will get you a virtually infinite number of classes, including a series from marathon runner Ashton Kutcher called Our Future Selves. Kim Kardashian even appears as a guest star in one of his classes in the series. $13/MONTH Sign Up

Body By Simone Monthly Subscription Body By Simone Body By Simone Monthly Subscription Those of you looking to get a Jennifer Aniston–approved workout will love Body By Simone (which also boasts fans like Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and Sandra Bullock). This dance-inspired cardio workout will be a fun break from everyday activities and leave you with a toned, long and lean body. $15/MONTH Sign Up

FitOn Online Membership FitOn FitOn Online Membership You don't have to pay a dime when you sign up for FitOn, which gives you access to workouts with A-list celebrity trainers like Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Jonathan Van Ness and others. Plus, you can stream classes from any device, which means you'll be able to fit in a workout no matter where you go. FREE AT FITON Sign Up

Barry's At Home Barry's Barry's At Home One of the most popular celebrity workout brands, Barry's, is bringing its intense sessions to the small screen with Barry's At Home. Shred like Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie with a mix of strength and cardio during these classes. Barry's is offering a 30-day free trial so you can start on your fitness goals without adjusting your budget this month. $40/MONTH Sign Up

Power Yoga Monthly Subscription Power Yoga Power Yoga Monthly Subscription Jessica Chastain has said she takes Bryan Kest's Power Yoga classes while in California, but when traveling she uses their website. You can do the same yoga flow with a monthly subscription to the online classes. You can sign up for free and receive limited access to 20 classes or upgrade your membership to $22 per month to unlock all the classes. FREE FOR LIMITED ACCESS Sign Up

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

