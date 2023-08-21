If there's anyone we trust to give us fitness advice, it's the god of thunder himself: Chris Hemsworth. The Marvel actor, whose famous physique speaks for itself, naturally launched his own fitness app and workout program in 2022. Centr is a fitness and wellness platform that gives members access to Chris and his team of experts to train, eat, and live healthier lives.

Right now, you can get Hemsworth's full set of home workout equipment for nearly 50% off with Walmart's deal on the Centr Fitness Essentials kit.

Featuring five resistance bands, 3 fabric loop bands, an exercise mat, protein shake bottle, handles, straps, door anchors, a travel bag and three-month subscription to Chris Hemsworth's online health platform, this Walmart Labor Day deal has everything you need to train your body, mind, and reach your fitness goals this spring.

"Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves," said Hemsworth in a press release. "No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there's no better time to get going than today." The Fitness Essentials Kit is Centr's first product and gives you access to over 2,000 workouts, customized fitness programs, more than 1,000 quick and healthy recipes, nutrition advice, and even guided meditations.

For even more ways to improve your at-home fitness setup, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite home gym essentials to shop. From the cushiest yoga mats and foldaway treadmills to adjustable dumbbells and TRX training kits, you can get a complete workout right in your own home. Below, shop the best gear for upgrading your at-home workouts.

NordicTrack Dumbbells Amazon NordicTrack Dumbbells With five weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 10 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space. $80 Shop Now

XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Amazon XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Bike without having to go out into the cold or bad weather with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet. $180 $130 Shop Now

alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done. $128 Shop Now

