'The Marvels' New Trailer Confirms Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Return

The latest trailer for the MCU's upcoming team-up epic confirms one super-cameo! The Marvels' final trailer featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

Marvel fans last saw Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, where she rules as the King of New Asgard, the Earth settlement for Asgardian refugees. Although she joins Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Lady Thor (Natalie Portman) for most of their adventure in the film, Valkyrie ultimately doesn't join the final face-off against the film's big bad, Christian Bale's terrifying, Gorr the God Butcher, since the responsibilities she's taken up in New Asgard are more significant than the typical Asgardian desire to find glorious death in battle.

The wisdom that makes Valkyrie a worthy King of New Asgard seemingly carries on in the brief but promising glimpse of her in The Marvels trailer.

The final trailer for the upcoming Marvel film -- which hits U.S. theaters on Friday and stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau -- looks back at The Avengers' war against Thanos after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The callback sets up the stakes for the newly united trio as they face a seemingly more formidable new foe, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, a Kree revolutionary seeking vengeance on Carol.

The trailer places a heavy emphasis on Carol's lonesome nature since she first appeared in Captain Marvel, and the heavy burden she's shouldered alone that kept her out of action for most of Avengers: Endgame.

"Be there for the moment that changes everything," the trailer reads as intense footage from the Marvels' face-off against Dar-Benn plays out. A beat later, Thompson's Valkyrie appears, telling Captain Marvel, "You can stand tall without standing alone."

Fans suspected Thompson would appear, since the actress previously starred in director Nia DaCosta's critically acclaimed 2018 debut feature Little Woods. But her appearance might not be the only surprise in store.

In the trailer, Parris' Monica reveals "there's a different reality bleeding into ours," which has fans speculating on what this could mean for the future of the MCU. Considering the mutant reveal at the end of Ms. Marvel, fans are unsurprisingly speculating that The Marvels will finally lead to the X-Men making their proper debut in the MCU.

When ET spoke with DaCosta at Disney's D23 Convention last September, the director said that she was excited to explore the comic book universe, but had to admit something first, "I'd like to say, on the record, that I was bamboozled by Kevin Feige."

"When I took this job, he casually was like, 'You know, Nia, this is basically a sequel to five things: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel,' and I was like, 'I didn't think about that,'" she shared of the Marvel Studios mastermind.

"But it is really fun," DaCosta added, "to be able to [tie it all together], 'cause it feels like a comic book in that way. Like, when I was younger, I would love reading the big events, and this feels like one of the events, bringing all these people together. So it was great, it was really fun."

The Marvels flies into theaters on Nov. 10.

