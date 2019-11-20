'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 7!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the wild one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring four familiar costumed contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities -- before one more singer is unmasked!

The Flamingo, The Flower, The Leopard and The Rottweiler will all get the chance to impress America with their voices once again and, more importantly, drop some huge clues and unveil some revealing items to help us figure out their alter egos!

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Last week, after one of the most exciting musical showdowns of the season thus far, fans had to bid farewell to The Ladybug, who was revealed to be none other than Kelly Osbourne!

Check out the video below for more on this season of The Masked Singer.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Osbourne Says Competing on 'The Masked Singer' Helped Her Find Herself Again

'The Masked Singer': Our Best Guesses at the Secret Identities

Lindsay Lohan Shades Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson After He Wins 'The Masked Singer' Australia