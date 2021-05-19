'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 5 Finale!

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday for the hotly anticipated season 5 finale! ET is following along throughout the entire episode to break down the night's biggest moments, best performances and long-awaited unmaskings!

Tonight, fans will see some final show-stopping performances from the final three -- The Piglet, The Chameleon and The Black Swan -- before one of the talented costumed crooners is awarded the coveted Golden Mask trophy!

Before a winner is crowned, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist and season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes -- will have one last chance to guess the singers' secret identities

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!

In the meantime, if you're still trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make our predictions about the singers' secret identities.

Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.

