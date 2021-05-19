'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 5 Finale!
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
Jenny McCarthy Totally Floored After Husband Donnie Wahlberg's R…
Donnie Wahlberg Gets Emotional Reflecting on the Life and Legacy…
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck on His Fatherly Relationship With…
Ramona Singer on ‘RHONY’ Season 13 and Why She Won’t Get Back To…
LILHUDDY on His Status With Charli D’Amelio, ‘America’s Sweethea…
DMX Reflects on His Life in His Last Recorded Interview (Exclusi…
Christie Brinkley and Daughters Reveal if They'd Do a Family Rea…
Christie Brinkley and Daughters Reveal if They'd Do a Family Rea…
Brody Jenner on His Divorce and Getting 6 Months Sober During Qu…
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on the Connection Between His Mother an…
DJ Khaled on Collabing with JAY-Z, Cardi B and More on His New A…
Jon Huertas Reacts to His First ET Interview and Gives Advice to…
‘Fatherhood’: On Set With Kevin Hart for His Emotional New Role …
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
Andrew Garfield on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rumors and How ‘Dra…
‘Mission: Impossible’ Tom Cruise on Breaking His Rule ‘Not to Do…
‘Mission: Impossible’: Tom Cruise on Repeatedly Hitting His Face…
‘Shahs of Sunset’: Reza Farahan on Repairing His Relationship Wi…
The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday for the hotly anticipated season 5 finale! ET is following along throughout the entire episode to break down the night's biggest moments, best performances and long-awaited unmaskings!
Tonight, fans will see some final show-stopping performances from the final three -- The Piglet, The Chameleon and The Black Swan -- before one of the talented costumed crooners is awarded the coveted Golden Mask trophy!
Before a winner is crowned, America's favorite panel of celebrity "detectives" -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist and season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes -- will have one last chance to guess the singers' secret identities
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 5!
In the meantime, if you're still trying to crack the mystery of the costumed contestants like the rest of America, check out our running list of spoilers, hints and best guesses, where we break down all the clue packages and make our predictions about the singers' secret identities.
Check out the video below to hear more about the wild and unexpected unmaskings that have already rocked the fifth season of The Masked Singer.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Masked Singer': Piglet Brings Ken Jeong to Tears With Powerful Tune
Donnie Wahlberg on How He Pulled Off His Epic Masked Singer' Reveal
'The Masked Singer': The Yeti Gets Frozen Out in Week 10 Semifinals
'The Masked Singer': Season 5 Clues, Spoilers and Predictions
Related Gallery