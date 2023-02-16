Bookworms, prepare yourselves! A library of stories is headed to the big screen and streaming in 2023.

Classics like Great Expectations and Dune will be reimagined for the silver screen. Now you can watch as the ghostly Miss Havisham shuffles around in her decrepit old mansion and see the sand-covered planet of Arrakis outside of your own imagination. But, it's not just the oldies you can see transformed into a different medium. New favorites like Daisy Jones and The Six, Lessons in Chemistry and The Power will debut on streaming this year and feature some of our favorite stars including Brie Larson and Toni Collette.

It's time to call an emergency book club meeting because we've rounded all the books you'll want to peruse that are coming to life this year. If you want to be in the camp that decides whether the on-screen version lives up to the book, check out these celebrated titles in a hurry. Bragging rights are on the line.

Below, check out all the books being transformed into movies and television series this year and find out where and when you can start watching your favorite literary characters come to life.

Books Coming to the Big Screen

How will you discern that the book is better than the adaptation if you haven't read it yet? Below, check these stories out for yourself.

Love Again IMDb Love Again Love Again is based on a 2016 German movie that is based on the novel Text for You by Sofie Cramer. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion (as herself) the movie is set to be released to theaters in May, meaning you have plenty of time to read the book. $14 Shop the Book

Harold and the Purple Crayon Amazon Harold and the Purple Crayon With an all-star cast including Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel and Lil Rel Howery, we are expecting big things for the movie adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. The theatrical release date was recently pushed back to late June 2023. $8 Shop the Book

Oppenheimer IMDb Oppenheimer We're projecting Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan to be a blockbuster hit this summer when it hits theaters in July. Starring big names like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh, this movie takes a look at the life of the scientist who invented the atomic bomb. If you want to get a jump on the story without cracking a history book, the movie is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. $20 Shop the Book

Killers of the Flower Moon IMDb Killers of the Flower Moon Killers of the Flower Moon is a true story based on the devastating tale of the Osage murders and the creation of FBI. Martin Scorsese is directing the movie adaptation that will be released to Apple TV+ this May. In addition to the riveting, historical story, the movie will feature an immensely talented cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser and Robert De Niro. $17 Shop the Book $7/MONTH FREE SEVEN-DAY TRIAL Sign Up for Apple TV+

Dune: Part 2 IMDb Dune: Part 2 Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and other huge names in Hollywood, is based on the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's original novel. Unlike the first movie which was released to HBO Max and cinemas, the sequel will be exclusively released to theaters first in November before heading to HBO Max at a later date. $21 Shop the Book PLANS START AT $10/MONTH Sign Up for HBO Max

The Color Purple IMDb The Color Purple Written in 1982, The Color Purple is a now-classic novel that was quickly adapted into a movie directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. This December, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey and a truly amazing cast will bring the musical version of this story to the screen. $26 Shop the Book

Books Coming to Television and Streaming

Read your favorites below, then enjoy these stories again when they're translated to the small screen.

Shadow and Bone Netflix Shadow and Bone A second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone series will be released this year. Based on the book series by the same name, this season will follow along with the second book written by Leigh Bardugo: Siege and Storm. $8 Shop the Book PLANS START AT $7/MONTH Sign Up for Netflix

Great Expectations IMDb Great Expectations It's likely you read Charles Dickens' classic tale in high school. Now you can see it reimagined when it airs as an FX Original on Hulu this summer. $4 Shop the Book PLANS START AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Sign Up for Hulu

Wool Amazon Wool Wool is a post-apocalyptic story written by Hugh Howey about a community that is forced to live in a silo for their own protection. But what happens when members want to see the world outside? Read the book to find out, or wait for the tv version, Silo, that will is expected to find a streaming home on Apple TV+ sometime this year. $19 Shop the Book $7/MONTH FREE SEVEN-DAY TRIAL Sign Up for Apple TV+

The Power IMDb The Power Based on the book written by Naomi Alderman, The Power is a new Amazon Prime Video show slated to be released in late March. Starring Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh from Ted Lasso, the story explores what would happen if teenage girls were suddenly given special powers that allowed them to electrocute people. $17 Shop the Book PLANS START AT $9/MONTH Sign Up for Amazon Prime Video

Will Trent IMDb Will Trent Detective Will Trent struggles with his difficult past, but he can solve any crime that comes his way on the hit new ABC show, Will Trent, which streams the next day on Hulu. The show is based on the Will Trent book series by Karin Slaughter and begins with the novel Triptych. $45 Shop the Book PLANS START AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Sign Up for Hulu

Lessons in Chemistry Apple TV+ Lessons in Chemistry In a story that takes place in the 1960s, a profound chemist turned cooking-show host makes women viewers realize they can change the status quo in the book Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus. The book has been transformed into a drama series at Apple TV+ starring Brie Larson that's set to be released sometime this year. $18 Shop the Book $7/MONTH FREE SEVEN-DAY TRIAL Sign Up for Apple TV+

American Born Chinese Disney+ American Born Chinese Jin Wang is the only Chinese-American at his school, but when a new student arrives, both their worlds are forever changed in the graphic novel American Born Chinese. The thought-provoking story is soon coming to Disney+ and stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu who all recently worked together in the award-winning film Everything, Everywhere All At Once. $25 $15 Shop the Book $7/MONTH FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS Sign Up for Disney+

Tiny Beautiful Things Amazon Tiny Beautiful Things Author of the New York Times best-selling book Wild, Cheryl Strayed has a new novel being adapted for the screen: Tiny Beautiful Things. Coming to Hulu in April, the story follows an advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. $17 $12 Shop the Book PLANS STARTING AT $8/MONTH FREE ONE-MONTH TRIAL Sign Up for Hulu

