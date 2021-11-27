Shopping

The New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever: Save 50% for Cyber Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Amazon's Black Friday Deals are still happening with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Black Friday Deals.

For the first time ever, the new Amazon Fire Tablet is on sale -- and it's 50% off. The tablet features a 10-inch screen, 32GB, and a 12-hour battery life, so you can easily stream your favorite shows and movies or work on the go. Plus, Alexa is already built-in, so you can ask your tablet to play music and make phone calls. 

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
$150$75

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

With Amazon's Black Friday Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for tech deals below. 

The Best TCL TV Deals on Amazon Right Now:

TCL 75" 5-Series Roku 4K TV
This is the lowest price we've seen the TCL TV sell for since June.
$1,500$999
TCL 40" 3-Series Android TV
This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku. The deal is set to end at 3 a.m. ET on November 19.
$230$180
TCL 43" 4-Series Roku 4K TV
A good TV for casual viewing. The deal price is set to expire at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, November 19.
$350$280
TCL 75" 6-Series Roku 4K TV
$1,400$1,298
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Holiday movie marathons are right around the corner. 
$350$230

ET's Favorite Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. 
$159$115
Samsung 70" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Enjoy ultra-vivid color and sharpened clarity with this TV that instantly transforms everything you watch to 4K.
$1,350$998
Apple MagSafe Charger
The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap.
$39$34
Apple Mac Mini
The Mac mini is an ultracompact computer with the most advanced graphics processor Apple's ever built. 
$699$649
Samsung 55" Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Experience a brilliant picture and optimized sound with Alexa built in, so you can open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, and play music just by asking. 
$1,800$1,298
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen device that doubles as a tablet. It features a 13-inch HD display, 64GB of storage, 4GB RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor.
$430$329
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
$100$60
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung's first-ever wireless earbuds with 2-way speaker, made to change the way you experience sound. 
$150$79
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
$520$380
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. With being $100 off, this purchase is a no-brainer.
$300$175
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop
Upgrade your laptop at deep discount with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop.
$500$290
Kindle Paperwhite
The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go.
$130$90
DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone
Get a bird's-eye view with the DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone. It's lightweight and easy to fly, making it a snap to take on your next adventure. 
$524$417
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with an Alexa voice remote that will also control your TV and soundbar.
$50$25
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible.
$169$99

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. 

Samsung 43" Frame TV
Celebrities like Kerry Washington love the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 43-inch version is on sale.
$1,000$798
Roku Streaming Stick+HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device
Be prepared to watch all fall tv with a new streaming device from Roku. 
$45$30
Garmin Vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch
This watch has it all. While keeping track of your energy levels, sleep and more, it also allows you to easily download songs (including playlists from Spotify or Amazon music) and connect to headphones. Get your body moving with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running and swimming.
$350$200
Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud
You'll need to act fast to score this limited-time deal! These ear buds quickly pair to your phone and offer 16 hours of battery life and a pocket-sized portable charging case.
$46$39
Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$25
Belkin Wireless Charger
Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.
$30$24
JBL Reflect Flow - True Wireless Earbuds
These highly rated ear buds from JBL are a must-have.
$150$75
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$50
Fingerprint Smart Padlock
Combination codes aren't always top of mind, but your fingerprint is always on the tip of your finger. The Fingerprint Smart Padlock will keep your belongings safe and ensure you'll never have to memorize a string of numbers again. Well, at least not to open the lock! 
$36
Luna Controller Wireless Gaming Controller
A high-performance controller made for Amazon’s cloud gaming service.
$70
Galaxy SmartTag
Samsung's answer to the Apple AirTag, the Galaxy SmartTag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker that helps you find lost keys, wallet, bag or whatever you attach it to.
$40$25
Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.
$230$215
HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer
Do more than just print photos in an instant with HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer. 
$100
Furbo Pet Camera
After a year or more at home with your pet, there's a chance you're suffering from separation anxiety. The Furbo pet camera can help ease both of you through the transition, allowing you to check on your furry friend whenever you want and give them a little treat for being oh so good. 
$170$118
Fire TV Cube
Get all of your shows and movies in one convenient place.
$120$79

