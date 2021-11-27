The New Amazon Fire Tablet Is on Sale for the First Time Ever: Save 50% for Cyber Weekend
Amazon's Black Friday Deals are still happening with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Black Friday Deals.
For the first time ever, the new Amazon Fire Tablet is on sale -- and it's 50% off. The tablet features a 10-inch screen, 32GB, and a 12-hour battery life, so you can easily stream your favorite shows and movies or work on the go. Plus, Alexa is already built-in, so you can ask your tablet to play music and make phone calls.
Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.
With Amazon's Black Friday Deals, you can score discounts on Apple devices, including AirPods, the Apple Mac Mini, AirTags, Apple Watches, iPads and more with Amazon's Black Friday Sale. But the deals don't end with a smart device.
Right now, Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.
Check out ET's picks for tech deals below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
