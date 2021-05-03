The Newest and Coolest Star Wars Merch on ShopDisney for Star Wars Day
Star Wars Day, the fan-created holiday honoring the iconic Disney sci-fi franchise, is almost here. It’s a big deal for Star Wars fans, and not just because it’s a great opportunity to rewatch your favorite Star Wars movies streaming on Disney+, dress up in your favorite Star Wars T-shirt or hoodie and celebrate with your friends on social media.
That’s because Star Wars Day is also synonymous with Star Wars merch drops. This year will be no different: Disney has announced that it will be releasing new merchandise on the ShopDisney website on May 4 at 7AM Pacific time as part of their "May the Fourth Be With You" Star Wars celebration. It's one merch drop that Star Wars fans definitely won't want to miss.
While those new Star Wars toys, clothing items and collectibles are still a mystery, one thing’s for sure: There's no need to wait until May 4 to find something great. ShopDisney currently has a wide selection of crave-worthy Star Wars merchandise, gifts and apparel, much of it brand new for 2021, that you can buy right now.
Here are our favorite Star Wars selections on ShopDisney right now.
