The Newest and Coolest Star Wars Merch on ShopDisney for Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day, the fan-created holiday honoring the iconic Disney sci-fi franchise, is almost here. It’s a big deal for Star Wars fans, and not just because it’s a great opportunity to rewatch your favorite Star Wars movies streaming on Disney+, dress up in your favorite Star Wars T-shirt or hoodie and celebrate with your friends on social media.

That’s because Star Wars Day is also synonymous with Star Wars merch drops. This year will be no different: Disney has announced that it will be releasing new merchandise on the ShopDisney website on May 4 at 7AM Pacific time as part of their "May the Fourth Be With You" Star Wars celebration. It's one merch drop that Star Wars fans definitely won't want to miss.

While those new Star Wars toys, clothing items and collectibles are still a mystery, one thing’s for sure: There's no need to wait until May 4 to find something great. ShopDisney currently has a wide selection of crave-worthy Star Wars merchandise, gifts and apparel, much of it brand new for 2021, that you can buy right now.

Here are our favorite Star Wars selections on ShopDisney right now.

Star Wars Face Masks (Set of 4) ShopDisney Star Wars Face Masks (Set of 4) Looking for a fun and easy way to work your love of Star Wars into your routine on May 4 (or any other day)? This set of cloth Star Wars face masks includes four designs: The Mandalorian helmet, the Child, Stormtrooper helmet and a Star Wars logo print. Available in adult and child sizes. $10 AT SHOPDISNEY (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

R2-D2 Flair Bag Charm ShopDisney R2-D2 Flair Bag Charm Spruce up that boring bag, backpack or keychain with this adorable R2-D2 clip-on charm that's accented with pavé gemstones. $15 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Book ShopDisney The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Book If you can’t get to Walt Disney World or Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge experience to celebrate Star Wars Day, this 256-page book about the design of the famed Disney parks experience is the next best thing for a true Star Wars fan. "The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" by Amy Ratcliffe features full-color artwork, sketches, blueprints, photographs, exclusive interviews and more. $50 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

The Child Rash Guard for Baby ShopDisney The Child Rash Guard for Baby Turn your child into The Child with this adorable short sleeve rash guard shirt. It's perfect for taking baby poolside: It has built in UPF 50+ and a hood for maximum protection and adorability. $20 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

DJ R3X Funko Pop! Bobble-Head ShopDisney DJ R3X Funko Pop! Bobble-Head You've seen him in Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Now, you can keep DJ R3X right on your desk with this collectible vinyl figure from Funko. $25 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

The Child Backpack for Adults ShopDisney The Child Backpack for Adults Now that many of us are heading back to school and back to the office, we'll all need an easy way to transport our important stuff back and forth. Enter this Star Wars: The Mandalorian backpack -- it holds your laptop, books and more, all while showing off your Star Wars fandom to the world. $50 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

The Child Loungefly Mini Backpack ShopDisney The Child Loungefly Mini Backpack If a smaller backpack is more your (or your kid's) style, check out this incredibly detailed The Child offering by Loungefly. It's made of faux leather and features adjustable padded shoulder straps, a double zipper main compartment and and front zip pouch with an enamel frog pull. $80 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

First Order Journal ShopDisney First Order Journal Keep all your evil secrets in this faux leather 200-page First Order journal, inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It features a magnetic foldover clasp and ornamental metal detailing. $28 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

R2-D2 Beach Towel ShopDisney R2-D2 Beach Towel Get ready for the beach, pool parties and more with this plush and colorful R2-D2 beach towel. It's 100 percent cotton and can be personalized (for an additional $5.95) so everyone in the family can have their own. $17 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT ShopDisney LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Here’s a fun Star Wars Day project for the family: Putting together a massive LEGO AT-AT Walker from Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This 1,267-piece set stands over a foot tall when finished, and features a cockpit, foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, speeder bike, winch and bottom hatch. For ages 10 and up. $165 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

First Order TIE Echelon Vehicle Figure ShopDisney First Order TIE Echelon Vehicle Figure The newest Star Wars collectible on the ShopDisney block, this highly detailed First Order TIE Echelon Vehicle Figure is modeled after the one at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It includes a lighted display base and 3 AAA batteries. $225 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Princess Leia "#1 Mom" T-shirt ShopDisney Princess Leia "#1 Mom" T-shirt Here's a great Mother’s Day gift idea for a mom who loves Star Wars: this "#1 Mom in the Galaxy" T-shirt. She'll feel like a princess herself in this soft, fitted jersey tee (97% cotton, 3% polyester) that has Princess Leia screen printed on it using eco-friendly, water-based ink. $27 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Ewoks "May the Forest be With You" Shirt ShopDisney Ewoks "May the Forest be With You" Shirt Earth Day may have come and gone, but you can keep its energy going all year long with this vintage "May the forest be with you" Ewok t-shirt. It's a soft jersey knit, printed with eco-friendly ink. $27 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

First Order Forces T-Shirt ShopDisney First Order Forces T-Shirt If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day right, you’ve got to look the part. We love the design of this newly released First Order Forces T-Shirt from the Galaxy's Edge experience. On the front, you’ll find a Stormtrooper helmet, "First Order" and Aurebesh text for "Black Spire Outpost." There’s a First Order design on the back, too, with a TIE Fighter and First Order emblem. $40 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet ShopDisney Wedge Antilles Battle Simulation Helmet Whether you're interested in Star Wars cosplay or just want something really cool to put on your office shelf, we think you'll love this collectible helmet modeled after the one worn by Wedge Antilles during the attack on the Death Star and the Battle of Hoth. It features internal speakers and LEDs that simulate battle conditions (3 AAA batteries not included). $100 AT SHOPDISNEY Preorder Now

First Order Stormtrooper Baseball Cap ShopDisney First Order Stormtrooper Baseball Cap Another new item created for Galaxy's Edge, this First Order Stormtrooper baseball cap features an adjustable backstrap with metal buckle and a vinyl 709th Stormtrooper applique with Aurebesh lettering that warns the rebel cause that there's "nowhere to run." One size fits most adults. $28 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

First Order 709 Hooded Pullover ShopDisney First Order 709 Hooded Pullover Spring has sprung, but in many parts of the country it still gets pretty cold at night. Stay warm and toasty with a First Order hooded pullover for women. This new release features a vinyl patch with the First Order emblem and "First Order 709" text, contrast drawstrings with metal grommets, decorative red neckline trim and a metal 709 Legion tag on the hem. $55 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

C-3PO Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle ShopDisney C-3PO Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle You know that droid you're looking for? Well, he's been made into a stainless steel canteen. Inspired by C-3PO, this triple-insulated canteen with a silicone bottom keeps 16 ounces of liquid cold for 25 hours and hot for 12 hours. $40 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

The Child Plush ShopDisney The Child Plush Whether you know him as "the Child" or just call him "Baby Yoda," there’s no denying that the character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is ridiculously cute. This cute plush of everyone's favorite character has a faux suede coat, stands 11 inches tall and is ready for all the cuddles you can dish out. $25 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

First Order 709 Legion Flag ShopDisney First Order 709 Legion Flag Show everyone in the neighborhood where your allegiance lies with this polyester First Order 709 Legion Flag from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. It measures a huge 60-by-30 inches and has three openings with metal grommets so it can be mounted by its top or side. $40 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

