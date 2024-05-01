Shop
LEGO Launches Epic Star Wars Day Sets for May the Fourth: Shop the Best New Releases

LEGO Launches Epic New Star Wars Sets
LEGO
By Rebecca Rovenstine and Doriean Stevenson
Published: 11:37 AM PDT, May 1, 2024

Do or do not buy these LEGO Star Wars sets, there is no try. Here are the best new Star Wars LEGO sets for May the 4th.

We could theorize why Star Wars fans are often LEGO fans as well, but the bottom line is that they're both awesome. 

Star Wars Day 2024 is coming up soon, on May 4. Soon, we can tell all our friends "May the Fourth be with you." To celebrate the special day, LEGO has released new Star Wars collection sets. Along with these exciting new builds, LEGO is dishing out special offers, like adding on a free Star Wars set, when you spend a certain amount on LEGO Star Wars merchandise.

Shop LEGO Star Wars Deals

Until May 5, LEGO Insider shoppers can score gifts with the purchase of LEGO Star Wars Day sets. Get a free Trade Federation Troop Carrier set (worth $29.94) when you spend $160 or more, or a LEGO Star Wars Collect Battle of Yavin (worth $14.99) when you spend $90 or more, or an AAT LEGO figure when you spend $40 or more. 

When building these intricate LEGO Star Wars sets, patience you must have, my young Padawan. But the fun of putting them together and the final result are totally worth it. Below, we've rounded up the latest LEGO Star Wars releases and deals you won't want to miss during this legendary Star Wars Day sale. You won't want to wait too long before purchasing, as some coveted sets have already sold out.

Chewbacca

Chewbacca
LEGO

Chewbacca

You heard Chewy right: From now until May 5, you can save $35 on this epic LEGO set when you become a LEGO Insider member.

$200 $165

for LEGO Insiders

Shop Now

Droideka

Droideka
LEGO

Droideka

This destroyer droid is a new edition to the LEGO Star Wars collection, celebrating its 25th year. 

R2-D2

R2-D2
LEGO

R2-D2

This moving R2-D2 set made for kids has a rotating head and elaborate details. 

Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

Mos Espa Podrace Diorama
LEGO

Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

Work with your family of fans to build this LEGO Star Wars diorama set. 

X-Wing Starfighter

X-Wing Starfighter
LEGO

X-Wing Starfighter

One of LEGO's newest Star Wars sets, the X-Wing Fighter is only available to VIP Members. Sign up here to become a VIP and secure one for yourself.

Mos Eisley Cantina

Mos Eisley Cantina
LEGO

Mos Eisley Cantina

Bottoms up! (But don't lose any pieces as you build this elaborate cantina.) While it's currently on backorder, this tough-to-find set is worth waiting for. 

Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series

Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
LEGO

Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series

With over 7,500 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours and hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the large ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Han Solo, C-3PO and more.

AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series

AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series
LEGO

AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series

At nearly two feet tall, this AT-AT will be a statement piece in any collector's home. Add it to your cart ASAP because this one is selling out fast.

Pirate Snub Fighter

Pirate Snub Fighter
LEGO

Pirate Snub Fighter

The Pirate Snug Fighter is a great option if you want a LEGO set that is also designed to be flown around the living room in a child's hand.

Emperor's Throne Room Diorama

Emperor's Throne Room Diorama
LEGO

Emperor's Throne Room Diorama

Build a replica of one of the biggest moments in the Star Wars franchise with the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama. 

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Another memorable moment to display, the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama is from a scene directly out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Shop quickly, this one is selling fast. 

$80 $63

Shop Now

AT-ST

AT-ST
LEGO

AT-ST

Created for young kids ages 4 and up, this easy-to-build AT-ST is great for the child who wants to be a Jedi when they grow up. Save $5 on the family-friendly set by redeeming 100 VIP points.

