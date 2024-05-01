We could theorize why Star Wars fans are often LEGO fans as well, but the bottom line is that they're both awesome.

Star Wars Day 2024 is coming up soon, on May 4. Soon, we can tell all our friends "May the Fourth be with you." To celebrate the special day, LEGO has released new Star Wars collection sets. Along with these exciting new builds, LEGO is dishing out special offers, like adding on a free Star Wars set, when you spend a certain amount on LEGO Star Wars merchandise.

Until May 5, LEGO Insider shoppers can score gifts with the purchase of LEGO Star Wars Day sets. Get a free Trade Federation Troop Carrier set (worth $29.94) when you spend $160 or more, or a LEGO Star Wars Collect Battle of Yavin (worth $14.99) when you spend $90 or more, or an AAT LEGO figure when you spend $40 or more.

When building these intricate LEGO Star Wars sets, patience you must have, my young Padawan. But the fun of putting them together and the final result are totally worth it. Below, we've rounded up the latest LEGO Star Wars releases and deals you won't want to miss during this legendary Star Wars Day sale. You won't want to wait too long before purchasing, as some coveted sets have already sold out.

Chewbacca LEGO Chewbacca You heard Chewy right: From now until May 5, you can save $35 on this epic LEGO set when you become a LEGO Insider member. $200 $165 for LEGO Insiders Shop Now

Droideka LEGO Droideka This destroyer droid is a new edition to the LEGO Star Wars collection, celebrating its 25th year. $65 Shop Now

R2-D2 LEGO R2-D2 This moving R2-D2 set made for kids has a rotating head and elaborate details. $100 Shop Now

Mos Eisley Cantina LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina Bottoms up! (But don't lose any pieces as you build this elaborate cantina.) While it's currently on backorder, this tough-to-find set is worth waiting for. $400 Shop Now

Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series LEGO Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series With over 7,500 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours and hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the large ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Han Solo, C-3PO and more. $850 Shop Now

AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series LEGO AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series At nearly two feet tall, this AT-AT will be a statement piece in any collector's home. Add it to your cart ASAP because this one is selling out fast. $850 Shop Now

Pirate Snub Fighter LEGO Pirate Snub Fighter The Pirate Snug Fighter is a great option if you want a LEGO set that is also designed to be flown around the living room in a child's hand. $35 Shop Now

AT-ST LEGO AT-ST Created for young kids ages 4 and up, this easy-to-build AT-ST is great for the child who wants to be a Jedi when they grow up. Save $5 on the family-friendly set by redeeming 100 VIP points. $35 Shop Now

