Since Star Wars Day — May the 4th — is this week, it's time to treat yourself to some new fandom merch (check out Star Wars Funko Pops).

Since there are so many intricately designed starships in the Star Wars movies, TV shows and comics, it only seems right to take advantage of Amazon's deals on Star Wars Lego Building Kits. Treat yourself to a Lego Millennium Falcon or the X-Wing Fighter.

Star Wars Day is the biggest annual celebration for Star Wars fans, which is why we've sleuthed some of the best Amazon deals on Lego Star Wars you can buy right now (or gift for Mother's Day). So just sit back and rewatch your favorite Star Wars movie or series on May 4, while building the coolest Star Wars-themed Lego kit.

Shop the Star Wars Day Lego deals on Amazon below.

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter Amazon Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter As you put together this Lego model, you can almost hear the blaster sound effect from Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter. The X-Wing also includes a complete cockpit, which is the perfect size to fit one of the minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna or R2-D2 (which all come with this set, BTW). $50 $40 Shop Now

'The Mandalorian' The Child Amazon 'The Mandalorian' The Child Build a replica of the adorable Baby Yoda in Lego form. Once you've finished putting together Baby Yoda (Grogu), he stands at 7.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide (thanks to his big floppy ears). $80 $70 Shop Now

Boba Fett's Starship Amazon Boba Fett's Starship This 593-piece Star Wars-themed Lego set is sure to keep you busy. After all, May the 4th only comes once a year, and you deserve to add Boba Fett's starship to your Star Wars merch collection. $50 $40 Shop Now

Imperial TIE Fighter Amazon Imperial TIE Fighter The Imperial TIE Fighter is one of the most prominent starship designs in the Star Wars franchise (along with the X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and Death Star of course). Whether you're a fan of the dark side of the Force or you just love the TIE Fighter's design, there's no denying that this Lego replica will look cool on your shelf. $40 $36 Shop Now

Imperial Probe Droid Amazon Imperial Probe Droid If you're a fan of the droids, especially the droids who've aligned with the dark side of the Force, then you'll love the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid Kit. $80 $71 Shop Now

