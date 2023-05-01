Shopping

The 10 Best Amazon Deals on 'Star Wars' Lego Sets to Celebrate Star Wars Day

By Wesley Horvath
Best Lego Star Wars Building Kits
Since Star Wars Day — May the 4th —  is this week, it's time to treat yourself to some new fandom merch (check out Star Wars Funko Pops).

Since there are so many intricately designed starships in the Star Wars movies, TV shows and comics, it only seems right to take advantage of Amazon's deals on Star Wars Lego Building Kits. Treat yourself to a Lego Millennium Falcon or the X-Wing Fighter

Star Wars Day is the biggest annual celebration for Star Wars fans, which is why we've sleuthed some of the best Amazon deals on Lego Star Wars you can buy right now (or gift for Mother's Day). So just sit back and rewatch your favorite Star Wars movie or series on May 4, while building the coolest Star Wars-themed Lego kit. 

Shop the Star Wars Day Lego deals on Amazon below. 

'Star Wars: Return of The Jedi' Death Star Final Duel
Return of the Jedi Death Star Final Duel Building Kit
Amazon
'Star Wars: Return of The Jedi' Death Star Final Duel

Memorialize the iconic final fight on the Death Star with this Lego Star Wars building set. The Star Wars: Return of The Jedi kit also comes with a shuttle toy that has 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings, so you can recreate more of that iconic movie magic. And of course, it comes with a minifigure of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, as well as two Der'kal Red Stormtrooper minifigs.

$174$169
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet 75327 Set
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet 75327 Set
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet 75327 Set

A buildable model that would be perfect to put on display in your home.

$70$56
A New Hope Mos Eisley Cantina 75290 Building Set
A New Hope Mos Eisley Cantina 75290 Building Set
Amazon
A New Hope Mos Eisley Cantina 75290 Building Set

Bring Tatooine's tavern scenes to life with this Lego set containing 3,187 pieces and 21 figurines.

$400$360
Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Amazon
Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

As you put together this Lego model, you can almost hear the blaster sound effect from Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter. The X-Wing also includes a complete cockpit, which is the perfect size to fit one of the minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna or R2-D2 (which all come with this set, BTW).

$50$40
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 75308 Droid Building Set for Adults
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 75308 Droid Building Set for Adults
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 75308 Droid Building Set for Adults

If you love collectibles, this Star Wars Droid LEGO set is perfect to add to display.

$240$192
'The Mandalorian' The Child
The Mandalorian The Child Lego Set
Amazon
'The Mandalorian' The Child

Build a replica of the adorable Baby Yoda in Lego form. Once you've finished putting together Baby Yoda (Grogu), he stands at 7.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide (thanks to his big floppy ears).

$80$70
Boba Fett's Starship
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship
Amazon
Boba Fett's Starship

This 593-piece Star Wars-themed Lego set is sure to keep you busy. After all, May the 4th only comes once a year, and you deserve to add Boba Fett's starship to your Star Wars merch collection.

$50$40
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Kit
Amazon
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship

If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set on Star Wars Day.

$170$160
Imperial TIE Fighter
Imperial TIE Fighter Lego Star Wars Set
Amazon
Imperial TIE Fighter

The Imperial TIE Fighter is one of the most prominent starship designs in the Star Wars franchise (along with the X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and Death Star of course). Whether you're a fan of the dark side of the Force or you just love the TIE Fighter's design, there's no denying that this Lego replica will look cool on your shelf.

$40$36
Imperial Probe Droid
Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid
Amazon
Imperial Probe Droid

If you're a fan of the droids, especially the droids who've aligned with the dark side of the Force, then you'll love the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid Kit. 

$80$71

