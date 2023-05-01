The 10 Best Amazon Deals on 'Star Wars' Lego Sets to Celebrate Star Wars Day
Since Star Wars Day — May the 4th — is this week, it's time to treat yourself to some new fandom merch (check out Star Wars Funko Pops).
Since there are so many intricately designed starships in the Star Wars movies, TV shows and comics, it only seems right to take advantage of Amazon's deals on Star Wars Lego Building Kits. Treat yourself to a Lego Millennium Falcon or the X-Wing Fighter.
Star Wars Day is the biggest annual celebration for Star Wars fans, which is why we've sleuthed some of the best Amazon deals on Lego Star Wars you can buy right now (or gift for Mother's Day). So just sit back and rewatch your favorite Star Wars movie or series on May 4, while building the coolest Star Wars-themed Lego kit.
Shop the Star Wars Day Lego deals on Amazon below.
Memorialize the iconic final fight on the Death Star with this Lego Star Wars building set. The Star Wars: Return of The Jedi kit also comes with a shuttle toy that has 2 spring-loaded shooters and adjustable wings, so you can recreate more of that iconic movie magic. And of course, it comes with a minifigure of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, as well as two Der'kal Red Stormtrooper minifigs.
A buildable model that would be perfect to put on display in your home.
Bring Tatooine's tavern scenes to life with this Lego set containing 3,187 pieces and 21 figurines.
As you put together this Lego model, you can almost hear the blaster sound effect from Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter. The X-Wing also includes a complete cockpit, which is the perfect size to fit one of the minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna or R2-D2 (which all come with this set, BTW).
If you love collectibles, this Star Wars Droid LEGO set is perfect to add to display.
Build a replica of the adorable Baby Yoda in Lego form. Once you've finished putting together Baby Yoda (Grogu), he stands at 7.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide (thanks to his big floppy ears).
This 593-piece Star Wars-themed Lego set is sure to keep you busy. After all, May the 4th only comes once a year, and you deserve to add Boba Fett's starship to your Star Wars merch collection.
If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set on Star Wars Day.
The Imperial TIE Fighter is one of the most prominent starship designs in the Star Wars franchise (along with the X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, and Death Star of course). Whether you're a fan of the dark side of the Force or you just love the TIE Fighter's design, there's no denying that this Lego replica will look cool on your shelf.
If you're a fan of the droids, especially the droids who've aligned with the dark side of the Force, then you'll love the Lego Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid Kit.
