Whether you're a Rebel, a member of the Resistance or on the Dark Side, you deserve to treat yourself to an intergalactic gift (or two) this Star Wars Day. Just in time for May the 4th, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for yourself and your fellow force-sensitive friends.

So, it doesn't matter if you're an original movie purist, a Kylo Ren defender or you're just super into The Mandalorian (which has a new season on the way), there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to celebrate this May the 4th, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, gadgets, clothing and accessories so you can give the gift of The Force.

Stay inside this Star Wars Day and stream your fave movies and shows on Disney+, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head. Or better yet, slide into some super cozy Boba Fett pajamas and get into bed early. Or better yet, spend the whole day building some new Lego Star Wars sets.

If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars fanatic in your life (or what to add to your growing collection of merch), here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop for May the 4th.

'Star Wars' Cakelet Pan Williams Sonoma 'Star Wars' Cakelet Pan If you love enjoying a treat, then you'll love backing up some Star Wars cake bites in this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan. It makes baked goods in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan. $40 Buy Now

Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Williams Sonoma Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Looking for a Star Wars Day gift that you and the whole family can enjoy? Then, take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design. $40 Buy Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $19 Buy Now

Subscription to Disney+ Disney Subscription to Disney+ If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $8/MONTH Sign Up

