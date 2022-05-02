Shopping

27 Best 'Star Wars' Gifts to Celebrate May the 4th

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Star Wars Gift Guide for May the 4th
Whether you're a Rebel, a member of the Resistance or on the Dark Side, you deserve to treat yourself to an intergalactic gift (or two) this Star Wars Day. Just in time for May the 4th, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for yourself and your fellow force-sensitive friends. 

So, it doesn't matter if you're an original movie purist, a Kylo Ren defender or you're just super into The Mandalorian (which has a new season on the way), there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to celebrate this May the 4th, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, gadgets, clothing and accessories so you can give the gift of The Force.

Stay inside this Star Wars Day and stream your fave movies and shows on Disney+, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head. Or better yet, slide into some super cozy Boba Fett pajamas and get into bed early. Or better yet, spend the whole day building some new Lego Star Wars sets. 

If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars fanatic in your life (or what to add to your growing collection of merch), here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop for May the 4th.

Sobel Westex 'Star Wars' Astromech 7-Piece Bedding Collection
Sobel Westex Star Wars Astromech Bedding Collection
Sobel Westex
Sobel Westex 'Star Wars' Astromech 7-Piece Bedding Collection

This 7-piece bed set is inspired by R2-D2's design, complete with a decorative pillow that mimics the droid's red eye and geometric patterns inspired by Artoo's blue markings. Of course, if a fan of the Star Wars villains, you can pre-order Sobel Westex's Dark Side set that's based on the Death Star's corridor. 

$279
Lego 'Star Wars' Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder
Lego 'Star Wars' Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder
Lego
Lego 'Star Wars' Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder

It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Pre-order this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure.

$200
'Star Wars' The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Amazon
'Star Wars' The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Chia Pet

Add little greenery to their WFH desk space with a Chia pet that can be reused indefinitely.

$21$20
'Star Wars' Men's Boba Fett Loungewear Sleep Pants
Star Wars Men Boba Fett Sleep Pants
Amazon
'Star Wars' Men's Boba Fett Loungewear Sleep Pants

This is the sleepwear you've been looking for. Treat your favorite fan to this cozy pair of pajamas printed with Boba Fett's helmet and ship.

$25
MeUndies The Child Returns Boxer Brief
MeUndies The Child Returns Boxer Brief
MeUndies
MeUndies The Child Returns Boxer Brief

May the force be with you while you wear these Grogu-printed boxer briefs.

$26
SNA Collection Poe Dameron 'Star Wars' Men's Leather Jacket
SNA Collection Poe Dameron Star Wars Mens Leather Jacket
Amazon
SNA Collection Poe Dameron 'Star Wars' Men's Leather Jacket

If you want to appeal to your fan's rebellious heart, look no further than this sturdy leather jacket, inspired by character Poe Dameron.

$170
Lego 'Stars Wars' R2-D2 Set
Lego Stars Wars R2-D2 Set
Amazon
Lego 'Stars Wars' R2-D2 Set

Build your favorite droid this Star Wars Day with this 2,315-piece Lego set. 

$200
'Star Wars' Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket
Star Wars Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket
Amazon
'Star Wars' Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket

Cuddle up on the couch under this 48 by 60 inches Darth Vader-themed Star Wars throw blanket.

$30
Yoda One for Me 16oz Beer Pint Drinking Glass Cup
Yoda One for Me - Star Wars Valentine Pint Glass
Amazon
Yoda One for Me 16oz Beer Pint Drinking Glass Cup

Pair this Star Wars pint glass with their favorite microbrew for a gift that'll please anyone.

$26
Cable Guys The Child Device Holder
Cable Guys The Child Device Holder
Urban Outfitters
Cable Guys The Child Device Holder

Let Grogu do the heavy lifting with this hilarious stand, perfect for charging devices and holding up your controller between games.

$25
Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister
Funko Pop Deluxe Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child with Canister
Amazon
Funko Pop Deluxe 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - The Child with Canister

Capture an iconic TV moment from The Mandalorian series with this deluxe Funko Pop of Grogu.

$25
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Amazon
Darth Vader Waffle Maker

Put the Sith Lord on your May the 4th breakfast (and beyond) in 2 different waffle sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle. 

$45
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
Amazon
Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray

Start your intergalactic adventure and another Star Wars binge-watch with a signature cocktail, chilled with these Death Star ice cubes.

$20$18
'Star Wars' Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
Amazon
'Star Wars' Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set

Enjoy a fancy charcuterie feast on this Death Star carved cheese board.

$59$45
Lego 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
Amazon
Lego 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon

Star Wars enthusiasts and engineers can wax nostalgic with this Millennium Falcon Starship Lego set. 

$160$128
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Mando with The Child
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
Amazon
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Mando with The Child

Start May the 4th off right by gifting yourself (or a friend) this adorable Mandalorian with The Child Funko Pop.

$40$35
Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up
Boba Fett Volcano Shirt
BoxLunch
Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up

Start planning your tropical vacation and give this volcano printed Boba Fett 100% cotton short sleeved tee.

$45$36
'Star Wars' Cakelet Pan
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
Williams Sonoma
'Star Wars' Cakelet Pan

If you love enjoying a treat, then you'll love backing up some Star Wars cake bites in this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan. It makes baked goods in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan.

$40
Instant Pot 'Star Wars' 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Amazon
Instant Pot 'Star Wars' 6Qt Duo Little Bounty

Put on Star Wars while your dinner cooks in any of the 13 Smart Programs available on this Instant Pot.

$100$90
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons
Star Wars Darth Vader apron
Williams Sonoma
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons

Looking for a Star Wars Day gift that you and the whole family can enjoy? Then, take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design.

$40
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Amazon
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks

For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately.

$19
'Star Wars' Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Pattern Men's Crew Socks
Star Wars Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Pattern Men's Crew Socks 2 Pair Pack Shoe Size 6-12
Amazon
'Star Wars' Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Pattern Men's Crew Socks

Show yourself, your SO or friend some love this May the 4th with these Darth Vader and Storm Trooper socks.

$12
MeUndies 'Star Wars' Lightspeed Modal Robe
MeUndies Stars Wars Lightspeed Robe
MeUndies
MeUndies 'Star Wars' Lightspeed Modal Robe

Sit back and relax in this Star Wars-themed robe from MeUndies during May the 4th and beyond.

$88
Lego 'Star Wars' Hoth AT-ST Building Kit
Lego Star Wars AT-ST
Amazon
Lego 'Star Wars' Hoth AT-ST Building Kit

Build this Lego AT-ST and fire away. Seriously, it comes with a realistic cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters (as well as a Chewbacca, Hoth AT-ST Pilot and a droid figure).

$50
'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Standard Edition
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
Best Buy
'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Standard Edition

If you haven't grabbed a copy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch or Xbox yet, then this is your sign to treat yourself. After all, May the 4th only comes once a year.

$60 AT BEST BUY
$59 AT AMAZON
'Star Wars' The Child Animatronic Edition Hasbro Toy
'Star Wars' The Child Animatronic
Amazon
'Star Wars' The Child Animatronic Edition Hasbro Toy

You don't have to be a kid to enjoy this adorable interactive Grogu toy.

$31
Subscription to Disney+
Disney Plus logo
Disney
Subscription to Disney+

If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.

$8/MONTH

