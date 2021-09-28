The Original 'Law & Order' Series Is Returning to NBC

Law & Order is making a comeback. The original crime drama is returning to NBC for its 21st season, ET can confirm. The series, which will continue the classic format created for its original run, will once again examine "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

For creator and executive producer of the Law & Order franchise, Dick Wolf, the original series' return is a "dream come true."

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Wolf said. "This is mine."

While it's been 10 years since the original Law & Order flagship series has been on the air, the return is a welcomed one by both Wolf and NBC.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said. "This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."



"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group added, in a presser announcing the revival of the series.

While it's unclear if any of the original cast members, including Grace and Frankie's Sam Waterston, Jessie L. Martin, Angie Harmon, Jerry Orbach, Chris Noth and more, will be returning for the revival, a premiere date and cast for season 21 of the series are set to be announced at a later date.

The 50-time Emmy-nominated series will be executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski, while Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, will be producing the project.

