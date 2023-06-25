You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and have gone viral on TikTok for their notably effective results.

Until midnight tonight, the Paula's Choice Anniversary Sale is offering 20% off the brand's entire range of anti-aging moisturizers, exfoliants, and acne treatments. You can save on every best-selling Paula's Choice product with the code 28YEARS at checkout.

Shop the Paula's Choice Sale

Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned throughout the new season.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop our top picks from the Paula's Choice sale before the deals are gone tomorrow.

1% Retinol Treatment Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment Prepare for winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. $62 $50 Shop Now

Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer. $52 $42 Shop Now

