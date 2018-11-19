It’s time for the ladies of the OC to put their oranges away once again… well, after they reunite.

Bravo dropped the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County’s season 13 reunion on Monday, and it is explosive. While some fans may have found the latest batch of episodes underwhelming, it seems like the reunion will deliver... and then some. The teaser promises heated arguments between besties, as usual pairs are split between the couches that flank host Andy Cohen. Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge make up the left couch, while Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson fill out the right.

Emily is at the heart of multiple shouting matches in the preview, bringing a binder of “evidence” -- what largely looks like printouts of tweets and Instagram posts -- to her first-ever reunion. She and Kelly get into it over Kelly’s beef with Emily’s husband, Shane, and the moment earlier this season in which Emily threatened to kill Kelly. Emily attempts to defend her choice of words by saying that only counts as a threat if the person being threatened reasonably thinks their life is in danger. When Shannon brings up how Emily had to be restrained in the moment, giving weight to the idea that, yeah, maybe Kelly thought she was in danger, Emily screams, “I’m not talking to you!” at Shannon, sending the whole reunion into a state of shock.

Watch it all here:

Kelly also gets into it with Vicki, who alleges Kelly uses cocaine to somehow defend herself against god knows what (Kelly denies this accusation). But the hardest thing to watch is what plays out between Tamra and Shannon. Before stepping foot on the set, Shannon confesses to Andy that she’s stopped speaking to her best friend. It’s safe to assume the fallout came after Shannon watched her and Tamra’s blowout fight in Jamaica play out on TV. The fight continues at the reunion.

“It’s like you can dish it out, but you can’t take it,” Shannon tells Tamra.

“Me, me, me. I, I, I. Poor, poor, poor. Victim, victim, victim…,” Tamra replies, exhausted by what she says is Shannon’s endless complaining. “And sometimes, it gets wearing on me.”

“Wow,” Shannon simply responds.

The mom of three also gets into it with Gina, who claims she’s bringing “New York Gina” out for the first time at the reunion. When Shannon tells Gina to stop putting words in her mouth, Gina fires back with, “Don’t say the words! You are an open book of bullsh*t!”

The reunion isn’t all dark moments, though. RHOC fans will get to see Vicki’s daughter, Briana Culberson, appear for the first time this season (albeit via FaceTime) and watch the 56-year-old seemingly admit to getting work done on her derriere!

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Part one of the reunion premieres next Monday, Nov. 26.

