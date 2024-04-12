It's time to close the chapter on another The Real Housewives of Potomac season, and ET's sneak peek at part 3 of the reunion promises it'll be an electric one. In ET's exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, the feud between Candiace Dillard Bassett and her co-star, Gizelle Bryant, reaches a boiling point.

In the video, Bravo producer and Housewives reunion host Andy Cohen asks Gizelle who she blames for Ashley Darby's friend, Deborah Williams, starting a physical altercation during an event for Gizelle and Ashley's clothing line launch. The mother of three responds that she blames all those involved in the altercation: Candiace, fellow Housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo, Deborah, and Keiana Stewart, a good friend of Wendy.

"Wow. Y'all want me to be friends with this? Like you want me to make up with this?" Candice asks, seemingly directing the question offscreen to producers.

After fellow Housewife Mia Thornton points out that Wendy "had nothing" to do with the brawl, and Wendy defends her role in the altercation, Gizelle walks back her inclusion. "I'll take Wendy out of it," she says. "But trying to start a business, and it being on TMZ for there to be a brawl is disturbing."

When asked by co-star Karen Huger why she called Deborah a "varmint," Candiace recounts that she did so after the other woman "got right in my face and said, 'Do you have something you want to say to me?'"

Andy asks Candiace if she would have "swung" the champagne bottle she was holding at Deborah, to which the "Insecure" singer admits that she doesn't know.

"I don't know what I would have done. I know that I turned around and I saw this person lunging at me. I'm not expecting you all to fight for me, OK? So I'm on my own," Candiace declares to her co-stars.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

It isn't the first time the RHOP cast has handled a physical altercation. During season 5 of the Bravo series, former Housewife Monique Samuels attacked Candiace during a trip to a Maryland winery.

At the time, Housewife Robyn Dixon told ET, "And, yes, Candiace is annoying, but nothing she said in that moment … warranted someone to get very upset."

She added, "Really, if there were things that bothered her so much, I don't understand why they didn't have an honest, heart-to-heart conversation. If there's a lesson to be learned for anyone, communication always helps prevent stuff like this from happening."

Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett during the season 8 reunion for 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.' - Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Candiace, Gizelle and Robyn have had a tumultuous relationship recently. When Candiace spoke with ET in November, she addressed her bond with Robyn, stating, "Well, I think you have to kind of separate those things right because Robyn and I have a history, we have a friendship, that was my sister, and I think she's just sort of in a trance right now, so I'm just waiting at the corner, I'm at the bus stop, I'm waiting on her to wake up." Wendy chimed in, "Snap out!"

However, the conversation quickly shifted towards Candiace's feelings about Gizelle. She didn't hold back her criticism, declaring, "I just, I go back to, you know, it's very hard to have even a simple relationship with a robot and someone who has perpetually decided that she is not going to share her life but instead lie on others' lives. Go ahead."

Since then, Candiace has announced that season 8 of RHOP will be her last. The Deep Space singer announced her departure to People last month, and expressed her gratitude for the experience.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," she told the outlet, hinting that her exit might only be temporary. "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'"

Acknowledging the unwavering support of her fans, Candiace expressed excitement for the adventures that lie ahead, promising to share them with her devoted followers.

Part 3 of the season 8 reunion for The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and streams next day on Peacock.

