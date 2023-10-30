There are already so many Black Friday sales popping up wherever you look. For members of Sephora's Beauty Insider program though, there's only one that matters this week: the 2023 Sephora Savings Event. Through November 6, the retailer is offering markdowns up to 20% off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE at checkout.

Shop the Sephora Savings Event

Rouge-level Insiders (those who have spent $1,000 or more in the past year) get 20% off. Beginning on Halloween, VIB members (spending upward of $350 in a year) get 15% off and every other Beauty Insider can save 10% on their product selects. If you are not a Beauty Insider, it's totally free to sign up. Plus, the Sephora Collection is 30% off for everyone through the duration of the sale.

Whether you've been waiting for the right time to stock up on everyday skin care essentials, or want to save on luxury holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the Sephora Savings Event has you covered. The Sephora sale has a number of limited-edition skincare sets and makeup bundles available to shop for less that make excellent gifts.

With prices starting at just $5, don't miss the chance to shop the Sephora deals on Laneige, Color Wow, Shark, ILIA, Glossier and so much more. Ahead, ET Editors have hand-selected the best products to buy during the Sephora Savings Event before it's too late.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Sephora Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $70 $56 with code timetosave Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device Sephora NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $245 $196 with code timetosave Shop Now

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set Sephora Sephora Favorites Holiday Lip Set A full size Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm and Glossier Glassy High-Shine Lip Gloss are just a few of the must-have lip products included in this value set. $45 $36 With code timetosave Shop Now

