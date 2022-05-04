What do stars Emma Chamberlain, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore all have in common? Meet their secret pocket-size skincare device — the SolaWave Red Light Therapy Wand.

Chamberlain's makeup artist shared she used the "best beauty prep tool" on the YouTube personality's skin for the Met Gala.

The SolaWave Wand uses red light therapy, therapeutic warming and microcurrents and pairs it with an ultra hydrating serum to give its users an at-home facial. The wand boasts a 4-tools-in-1 tagline, combining a jade roller, gua shua lifting tool, LED mask and microcurrent device to save you both time and money. And, right now, you can get the SolaWave wand for 25% off and free shipping with code MOM25 at SolaWave's Mother's Day Sale.

The promo code will also take 30% off the Skincare Wand & Serum Kit. According to SolaWave, the two products work in tandem, using "state of the art dermatologic technologies" to give skin an instant boost, making it a popular skin prep choice for complexion-savvy stars like Reese Witherspoon, who used SolaWave to get ready for the 2022 SAG Awards. This Is Us actress Mandy Moore's makeup artist prepped her skin for the Emmys with the wand as well.

The wand works by using low voltage energy across the skin's barrier to improve the appearance of fine lines and aging. With an optimal range of LED light and small vibrations, your skin's natural radiance is promoted, all while getting a soothing, gentle massage.

Nicole Kidman's makeup artist spoke to The Zoe Report about how she preps Kidman's famous complexion for a night on the red carpet. According to the interview, Kidman used the wand in combination with a Seratopical Super Booster Serum with CBD in order to increase circulation, hydration and skin vibrancy before stepping out at the Being the Ricardos premiere.

Its results have also made a fan out of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney who uses the SolaWave wand in her daily routine. She revealed to Story + Rain the results were so fast-acting that "everyone was like, 'Your skin. It's glowing. What did you change?'" after only using the wand for two weeks. If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is.

Lucky for all of us, the dermatologist-approved wand that's behind some of the glowing faces around Hollywood is on sale right now. Grab it and get your most brilliant skin while it's still in stock.

