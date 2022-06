What do stars Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore all have in common? Meet their secret pocket-size skincare device — the SolaWave Red Light Therapy Wand.

The SolaWave Wand uses red light therapy, therapeutic warming and microcurrents and pairs it with an ultra hydrating serum to give its users an at-home facial. The wand boasts a 4-tools-in-1 tagline, combining a jade roller, gua shua lifting tool, LED mask and microcurrent device to save you both time and money. And, right now, you can get the SolaWave Skincare Wand & Serum Kit for 20% off with free shipping when you use the code SWAVE at SolaWave.

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the premiere of Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, her makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared that before applying Fox's makeup, she used the SolaWave wand. "It helps to depuff and brighten the skin instantly and has even more results with continuous use. I travel everywhere with mine," Kristina said.

According to SolaWave, the two products work in tandem, using "state of the art dermatologic technologies" to give skin an instant boost, making it a popular skin prep choice for complexion-savvy stars like Reese Witherspoon, who used SolaWave to get ready for the 2022 SAG Awards. This Is Us actress Mandy Moore's makeup artist prepped her skin for the Emmys with the wand as well. Chamberlain's makeup artist shared she used the "best beauty prep tool" on the YouTube personality's skin for the Met Gala.

The wand works by using low voltage energy across the skin's barrier to improve the appearance of fine lines and aging. With an optimal range of LED light and small vibrations, your skin's natural radiance is promoted, all while getting a soothing, gentle massage.

Nicole Kidman's makeup artist spoke to The Zoe Report about how she preps Kidman's famous complexion for a night on the red carpet. According to the interview, Kidman used the wand in combination with a Seratopical Super Booster Serum with CBD in order to increase circulation, hydration and skin vibrancy before stepping out at the Being the Ricardos premiere.

Getty Images

Its results have also made a fan out of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney who uses the SolaWave wand in her daily routine. She revealed to Story + Rain the results were so fast-acting that "everyone was like, 'Your skin. It's glowing. What did you change?'" after only using the wand for two weeks. If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is.

Lucky for all of us, the dermatologist-approved wand that's behind some of the glowing faces around Hollywood is on sale right now. Grab it and get your most brilliant skin while it's still in stock.

