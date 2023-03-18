What do stars Pedro Pascal, Meghann Fahy, Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Mandy Moore all have in common? Meet their secret pocket-size skincare device — the Solawave Red Light Therapy Wand that is majorly on sale at Amazon now.

The Solawave Wand uses red light therapy, therapeutic warming and microcurrents and pairs it with an ultra hydrating serum to give its users an at-home facial. The wand boasts a 4-tools-in-1 tagline, combining a jade roller, gua shua lifting tool, LED mask and microcurrent device to save you both time and money. And, with Amazon's sale, you can get more than 40% off the brand's bestselling skincare tool — the Solawave Wand celebrities can't stop using.

The Last of Us and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal got red carpet-ready for the 2023 Oscars with the Solawave Wand. Celebrity groomer Courtney Ullrich-Mooney gave Instagram a look into Pascal's Academy Awards prep. “It’s a great companion to a skin care regimen that’s focused on a natural look and helps to keep skin looking healthy. I like to prep his skin with an oil prior to utilizing the Solawave wand. It’s great that it only adds 5 minutes into our routine, and the results are amazing,” says Ullrich-Mooney.

On the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet, The White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy was absolutely glowing. Fahy's makeup artist Emily Chang revealed she prepped the star's skin with the Solawave Skincare Wand and Renew Complex Activating Serum. The brand suggests coupling the skincare tool with the serum's boosting power to de-puff the skin, smooth fine lines, fade marks and leave you looking radiant.

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the premiere of Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, her makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared that before applying Fox's makeup, she used the Solawave wand. "It helps to depuff and brighten the skin instantly and has even more results with continuous use. I travel everywhere with mine," Kristina said.

According to Solawave, the two products work in tandem, using "state of the art dermatologic technologies" to give skin an instant boost, making it a popular skin prep choice for complexion-savvy stars like Reese Witherspoon, who used Solawave to get ready for the 2022 SAG Awards. This Is Us actress Mandy Moore's makeup artist prepped her skin for the Emmys with the wand as well. Chamberlain's makeup artist shared she used the "best beauty prep tool" on the YouTube personality's skin for the Met Gala.

The wand works by using low voltage energy across the skin's barrier to improve the appearance of fine lines and aging. With an optimal range of LED light and small vibrations, your skin's natural radiance is promoted, all while getting a soothing, gentle massage.

Nicole Kidman's makeup artist spoke to The Zoe Report about how she preps Kidman's famous complexion for a night on the red carpet. According to the interview, Kidman used the wand in combination with a Seratopical Super Booster Serum with CBD in order to increase circulation, hydration and skin vibrancy before stepping out at the Being the Ricardos premiere.

Getty Images

Its results have also made a fan out of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney who uses the SolaWave wand in her daily routine. She revealed to Story + Rain the results were so fast-acting that "everyone was like, 'Your skin. It's glowing. What did you change?'" after only using the wand for two weeks. If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is.

For a limited time, save big on the skin-tightening Solawave red light therapy facial wand at Amazon.

Get 43% Off Solawave

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

29 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup

Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Only $21 on Amazon

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Beauty Look Included a Brand New Product

New Product Launches of 2023 to Refresh Your Beauty Routine