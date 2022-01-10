In a world where sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, and bralettes dominate your day-to-day wardrobe, one thing is for sure: You can never have too many comfortable staples or loungewear. And let's be honest -- one of the best ways to kick off the new year is with a new wardrobe.

If you're looking for comfortable staples to keep in your regular rotation that also happen to be sleek and stylish, your timing couldn't be any better. After all, the Spanx End of Season sale is officially here. From now until Jan. 11, the brand is offering an additional 30% off all of its sale styles with code SALE. This means you can get some Spanx pieces at a 50% discount. And naturally, the Spanx sale includes some fan-favorites, including sleek leggings, shapewear, and bras that are already selling out.

Shop the Spanx Sale

Celebs including Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Chrishell Stause have been spotted in Spanx's Booty Boost Active Leggings while Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson have opted for the Faux Leather version. That said, whether you're lounging at home in a pair of classic black leggings or stepping out of the house in a classic camisole tank top and a jacket, you'll find just what you need in Spanx's epic sale. And if you're hoping to build a wardrobe for when getting dressed requires more than your everyday basics, the shapewear brand's sale has faux-leather leggings and skirts worth adding to your closet, too.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the Spanx End of Season Sale.

Velvet Leggings Spanx Velvet Leggings Designed with a Power Waistband and soft velvet fabric, these leggings are a go-to for every winter soiree. $98 $48 Buy Now

The Get Moving Skort Spanx The Get Moving Skort If you’re looking for more traditional activewear, this skort not only has pockets, but is also equipped with a built-in liner that wicks away sweat and moisture. $72 $35 Buy Now

