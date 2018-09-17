The Stylish Ladies Who Ditched Dresses for Pants at the 2018 Emmys

Dresses and gowns are a common choice for awards shows, but when we see a lady in a fashion-forward suit, it's equally impactful, if not more so.

For the 2018 Emmys, stylish ladies from Leslie Jones to Issa Rae rocked the borrowed-from-the-boys look via a modern pantsuit or a cool trouser ensemble we can't take our eyes off of.

See the looks ahead, and, next time you're reaching for a dress, keep these stunning sets in mind.

Jones was a vision in a cotton-candy-like, iridescent pink-and-blue pantsuit custom designed by Christian Siriano.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Issa Rae gave us major Cinderella vibes in a custom plunging, light-blue top combined with matching trousers by Vera Wang and Piaget jewelry.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood's twist on a classic black suit was a stunner to say the least. The long tux jacket added drama, while her floral hair adornment softened and romanticized the sleek custom Altuzarra ensemble.

John Shearer/Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman opted for a black, double-breasted set by Babaton for Aritzia made sexy with thin, layered necklaces and effortless waves.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Susan Kelechi Watson chose a feminine pink suit, a popular choice for celebs as of late, with silver jewelry, a fun clutch and nude sandals.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tatiana Maslany was a beauty in chartreuse via a custom asymmetric jumpsuit by Christian Siriano, accessorized with edgy ear cuffs and embellished PVC pumps.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

See what the rest of the stars wore to the ceremony.

