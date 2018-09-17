Awards

The Stylish Ladies Who Ditched Dresses for Pants at the 2018 Emmys

By Amy Lee‍
Dresses and gowns are a common choice for awards shows, but when we see a lady in a fashion-forward suit, it's equally impactful, if not more so. 

For the 2018 Emmys, stylish ladies from Leslie Jones to Issa Rae rocked the borrowed-from-the-boys look via a modern pantsuit or a cool trouser ensemble we can't take our eyes off of. 

See the looks ahead, and, next time you're reaching for a dress, keep these stunning sets in mind. 

Jones was a vision in a cotton-candy-like, iridescent pink-and-blue pantsuit custom designed by Christian Siriano.

Leslie Jones pantsuit Emmys 2018
John Shearer/Getty Images

Issa Rae gave us major Cinderella vibes in a custom plunging, light-blue top combined with matching trousers by Vera Wang and Piaget jewelry. 

Issa Rae 2018 Emmys
John Shearer/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood's twist on a classic black suit was a stunner to say the least. The long tux jacket added drama, while her floral hair adornment softened and romanticized the sleek custom Altuzarra ensemble. 

Evan Rachel Wood Emmys 2018
John Shearer/Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood Emmys hair
John Shearer/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman opted for a black, double-breasted set by Babaton for Aritzia made sexy with thin, layered necklaces and effortless waves. 

Felicity Huffman Emmys 2018
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Susan Kelechi Watson chose a feminine pink suit, a popular choice for celebs as of late, with silver jewelry, a fun clutch and nude sandals. 

Susan Kelechi Watson Emmys 2018
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

 

Tatiana Maslany was a beauty in chartreuse via a custom asymmetric jumpsuit by Christian Siriano, accessorized with edgy ear cuffs and embellished PVC pumps.

Tatiana Maslany Emmys 2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage

