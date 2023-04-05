'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Hits Theaters Today: Get Tickets, Shop Mario Games and Merch
He is a man who needs no introduction, yet he will always announce himself: "It's a-me, Mario!"
If you're a lifelong fan of the Italian plumber or a newer convert with the release of the Nintendo Switch, you won't want to miss The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring big names like Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and more, which has officially been released to theaters today, April 5.
Only in theaters, Mario fans won't want to miss this fun and modern take on the classic franchise. The PG-rated film will be fun for the whole family.
There's no better way to celebrate the premiere of this iconic franchise's movie than by playing all the best Mario games. You have to get into the Mario mindset by smashing buttons that allow you to complete death-defying feats to be victorious over villainous enemies like Bowser and King Boo. In honor of the Mario-inspired film, we've found Nintendo Switch games featuring the Italian Plumber that are currently discounted. You can get up to 30% off select games, including celebratory deals on a ton of Nintendo Switch titles in the Mario Bros. franchise.
Along with the best Mario Brothers video games, we've rounded up Mario swag for the ultimate fans. We're talking vintage tees you'll want to wear daily (and when you go watch the movie in theaters), awesome wall decor for your gaming room and super fun refrigerator magnets that allow you to jump around as Mario in a new way. These finds are so good they'll have you be saying "Mama mia!"
Below check out the best Mario game deals and Mario merchandise that will show your love of the classic character.
Mario Nintendo Switch Deals
Get into the racing spirit in "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Explore different tracks and new challenges, and of course, enjoy the competitive game with all of your friends after purchasing the digital format that's currently on sale.
Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests.
This story-driven adventure takes you on a journey to save the entire Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Bros. U Deluxe includes the New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U games.
In this sequel to "Super Mario 3D Land," you have to rescue the Sprixie Kingdom from Bowser's wrath. This game duo also gives players access to the open-world game "Bowser's Fury," so you can continue the fun after you play through "Super Mario 3D World." Digital formats are marked down right now.
"Super Mario Maker 2" takes the creative elements from a sandbox game and combines them with the canon adventure style of the Mario Bros. game franchise. Design and play through a nearly endless amount of courses in this title.
Join Mario on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans.
Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic game?
If you can't make it to the greens, golfing with Mario on your switch is the next best thing.
Best Mario Merchandise
The Nintendo Switch allows you to play your Mario video games on the go and this console comes with one free Mario game. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are.
Are you the best Mario player out of everyone you know? If so, this shirt that says "get on my level" is for you.
We love this women's vintage v-neck that has a retro take on the Mario Kart imagery. Get it in baby blue, light pink or light grey.
Imagine how great your gaming room will look with this mushroom-shaped neon sign hanging in it.
You can basically play Mario games in real life with these 3D magnets at Amazon.
Who knew you could get away with wearing a Mario shirt to your office job? This looks like a button down shirt with a bold pattern, but upon closer inspection you'll find graphics from your favorite Mario games.
Show off your love of Mario even when you have your Nintendo Switch stored safely away when you use this dual-colored case featuring Mario.
