He is a man who needs no introduction, yet he will always announce himself: "It's a-me, Mario!"

If you're a lifelong fan of the Italian plumber or a newer convert with the release of the Nintendo Switch, you won't want to miss The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring big names like Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and more, which has officially been released to theaters today, April 5.

There's no better way to celebrate the premiere of this iconic franchise's movie than by playing all the best Mario games. You have to get into the Mario mindset by smashing buttons that allow you to complete death-defying feats to be victorious over villainous enemies like Bowser and King Boo. In honor of the Mario-inspired film, we've found Nintendo Switch games featuring the Italian Plumber that are currently discounted. You can get up to 30% off select games, including celebratory deals on a ton of Nintendo Switch titles in the Mario Bros. franchise.

Along with the best Mario Brothers video games, we've rounded up Mario swag for the ultimate fans. We're talking vintage tees you'll want to wear daily (and when you go watch the movie in theaters), awesome wall decor for your gaming room and super fun refrigerator magnets that allow you to jump around as Mario in a new way. These finds are so good they'll have you be saying "Mama mia!"

Below check out the best Mario game deals and Mario merchandise that will show your love of the classic character.

Mario Nintendo Switch Deals

Mario Party Superstars Walmart Mario Party Superstars Play classic boards and mini games when you choose Mario Party Superstars. Will you be a bit rusty or better than ever when playing this fun, nostalgic game? $60 $50 Shop Now at Walmart

Best Mario Merchandise

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle Amazon Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle The Nintendo Switch allows you to play your Mario video games on the go and this console comes with one free Mario game. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. $299 Shop Now

Nintendo Men's Button Down Shirt Amazon Nintendo Men's Button Down Shirt Who knew you could get away with wearing a Mario shirt to your office job? This looks like a button down shirt with a bold pattern, but upon closer inspection you'll find graphics from your favorite Mario games. $50 Shop Now

