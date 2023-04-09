You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and have gone viral on TikTok for their notably effective results.

There's a Paula's Choice sale happening right now and the entire range of anti-aging moisturizers, exfoliants, and acne treatments is 15% off. No code is needed to save on every best-selling Paula's Choice product through Monday, April 10.

Shop the Paula's Choice Sale

Given the beauty brand formulates a broad range of serums, treatments, moisturizers and eye creams with high concentrations of clinically proven ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and ceramides, it's rare that a deal this good comes along. No matter what you're hoping to address, give your skin exactly what it needs to look smooth, firm and even-toned throughout the new season.

Paula's Choice is rooted in refreshingly transparent ethos — with products that are tailored to meet the needs of every skin type or texture. Whether you're looking to refresh your skincare routine with a more nourishing moisturizer or simply elevate it with a brightening cleanser — like the best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — Paula's Choice boasts a product inventory that's perfect for any skin type or texture.

Below, shop our picks from the Paula's Choice sale to achieve brighter, clearer skin on a budget.

1% Retinol Treatment Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment Prepare for winter with a potent retinol solution that hydrates and delivers remarkable anti-aging benefits. The advanced hydrating complex absorbs quickly to help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. $62 $50 Shop Now

Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Paula's Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment Reverse the signs of aging with this Niacinamide 20% Treatment from Paula's Choice -- crafted with a concentrated vitamin B3 serum that works to reduce the look of "stretched pores," according to the retailer. $52 $44 Shop Now

