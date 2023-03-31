The Top 5 Shoes to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP — White Sneakers, Sandals, Clogs, Heels and Loafers
Shoes can make or break an outfit, taking a look from dated to modern in an instant. With spring here, it's time to hang up your boots (literally) and step into something lighter and brighter for warmer days ahead.
Footwear that focuses on both style and comfort is nothing new to the fashion scene. That said, this season, brands are putting new spins on classic styles. You know what that means: sleek and sophisticated heels for weddings and other occasions, comfortable (but undeniably cool) flats and open-toe sandals, timeless sneakers, polished loafers and more.
Whether you're hunting for a new pair of shoes to sport with your TikTok-approved mom jeans (and skinny jeans, if that's still your thing) or you just want a style that'll go with your go-to spring look, a new set of shoes is the perfect way to finish off a look and step into season in style.
To give you a leg up on the spring footwear trends that'll be everywhere, ET Style pulled together the best shoes embodying the coolest styles for the season. Scroll down to shop our favorite spring shoes below.
Classic White Sneakers
You can never go wrong with a pair of white sneakers for spring, and this season is no different. Whether you prefer classic Converse or platform Pumas, our picks are made of durable leather for easy cleaning.
Add some serious height to your look without sacrificing comfort when you slip into these platform sneakers.
These chunky sneakers are made of 100% leather with a cushioned sole.
These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.
Step out of the box with a high-top pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They're the perfect pair for anyone looking to add some alternative flair to their spring look.
These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.
Funky Clogs
In case you haven't noticed, Birkenstocks are having a serious moment, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart rocking the bohemian style. And with good reason — they're incredibly comfortable and look good with everything from jeans to maxi dresses.
The Birkenstock Boston has somehow become the 'it' shoe for 2023, and we're totally here for it — the cork footbed is super comfy.
This 70's-inspired clog features a contoured footbed and adjustable strap for maximum comfort.
Not willing to shell out over $100 for the name brand? Cushionaire's take on the clog offers the same silhouette at a much lower price range.
Danskos are known for being incredibly comfortable, and the brand's clogs are no exception.
Classy Kitten Heels
Gone are last summer's sky-high platforms — this season, we're all about walkability when it comes to our party shoes. Delicate kitten heels are incredibly easy to dance in, and our favorite styles have an elegant and leg-lengthening pointed toe.
A classic pair of leather slingbacks will never go out of style, so it's worth investing in a quality pair such as this Italian-made style from Theory.
For a more affordable option, Dream Pairs is a steal at under $50.
Embrace the Barbiecore trend with a pair of hot pink pumps.
Beachy raffia and an embellished toe box lets these heels work from day to night.
Stylish Sandals
Whether you have a spring break trip on the horizon or want to plan ahead for summer, sandals are a must-have for the warmer months. This year, we're all about interesting textural elements — braids, ruching, and more — to add visual interest to otherwise simple silhouettes.
"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Birkenstock sandals.
A memory foam sole makes these braided sandals extra comfortable.
The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.
This iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style topped with a logo medallion.
Modern Loafers
Loafers are an easy way to make an outfit look polished, and this season we're seeing every kind of style from edgy lug soles to classic penny loafers. Pairing them with shorts and tights or knee-high socks adds a hint of schoolgirl-chic style.
The perfect dupe to Taylor Swift's Christian Louboutin lug sole loafers she wore during the Eras Tour.
Introducing: The perfect pair of loafers to style with denim as you transition to spring.
These sleek square-toe loafers feature tassels and fringe for an effortless and stylish look.
These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in black.
Crocodile-inspired faux leather adds interesting texture to this affordable pair.
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Amazon.
