Shopping

The Tory Burch Holiday Gift Guide Is Here -- Shop Stylish Handbags, Accessories and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
tory burch sale
Tory Burch

With Black Friday 2021 right around the corner, we're getting ready to save on the biggest and best fashion brands this holiday season -- including Tory Burch. Thanks to Tory Burch's chic bags, accessories and clothes that combine modern trends with a classic, timeless style, the designer brand is always a hit among our readers. And if you, like us, can't wait to peruse through trending holiday styles from the luxury designer this Black Friday, then get your credit cards ready and your holiday budget prepped -- Tory Burch's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is officially here and it's even better than we could have imagined.

The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones -- plus plenty more to keep us (and our credit cards) occupied until the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale is live.

While the brand has yet to release the exact details of its annual Black Friday Sale, we know that last year the sale boasted deep discounts sitewide of up to 60% off -- so we're only expecting this year's Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale to be as good or even better! 

The Tory Burch Black Friday shopping event will be the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping. Until then, and to help you score on the chicest finds in the meantime, ET Style has scoured the newly released Tory Burch Holiday 2021 Gift Guide to narrow down the can't-miss products. Check them out below and stay tuned for more details on the Tory Burch 2021 Black Friday sale.

T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
T Monogram Jacquard Shoulder Bag
This monogrammed shoulder bag adds a structured, boxy and elegant touch to any winter uniform.
$548
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Tory Burch
Cashmere Logo Crewneck Sweater
Stay cozy through the holiday season and beyond with this charming cashmere sweater.
$498
Eleanor Small Bag
Eleanor Small Bag
Tory Burch
Eleanor Small Bag
This delicate, best-selling bag is shaped in a soft Italian leather make for extra comfort.
$598
Jeweled Miller Sandal
Jewelled Miller Sandal
Tory Burch
Jeweled Miller Sandal
The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style.
$298
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Small Triple Tote Compartment Bag
Embrace the cooler colors of fall and winter with this pretty and practical daphne-colored tote.
$298
Good Luck Trainer
Good Luck Trainer
Tory Burch
Good Luck Trainer
Stylize your workout wardrobe game with these classic, logo embellished trainers from Tory Burch.
$278
T Monogram Headband
T Monogram Headband
Tory Burch
T Monogram Headband
Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch.
$148
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Tory Burch
Jeweled Shearling Slide
Slip into something a little more comfortable with these fluffy and plush shearling slides.
$298
Fleece Zip Fest
Fleece Zip Fest
Tory Burch
Fleece Zip Fest
Meet your new favorite winter wardrobe companion.
$298
T Monogram Gloves
T Monogram Gloves
Tory Burch
T Monogram Gloves
These gloves are a lesson in how to stay warm and chic all winter long.
$298
Kira Stud Earring
Kira Stud Earring
Tory Burch
Kira Stud Earring
Perfectly accessorize any outfit with these classic, best-selling logo studs.
$78
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
Tory Burch
151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag
Everyone needs a classic baguette style in their closet -- and this black Tory Burch design is so effortlessly chic.
$498
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
Tory Burch
Signature Eau de Parfum Spray
This delicate and floral fragrance features sweet notes of peony.
$130

Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.

Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
Tory Burch
Perry Bombe Mini Bag
This best-selling Tory Burch mini bag is made of a refined pebbled leather.
$248
McGraw Tote Bag
McGraw Tote Bag
Tory Burch
McGraw Tote Bag
Carry all of your daily essentials with you wherever you go in this pebbled leather tote.
$398$249
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Tory Burch
Miller Mixed Materials Lug Sole Boot
Kick up your boot game this holiday season with these sleek and structured lug sole boots from Tory Burch.
$458
Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Tory Burch
Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe with this sunny triple-compartment tote bag.
$348$199
Color-Block Track Jacket
Color-Block Track Jacket
Tory Burch
Color-Block Track Jacket
Cozy up in a fresh, color-block track jacket this season.
$198
Square Toe Flip Flop
Square Toe Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Square Toe Flip Flop
It might not feel like prime flip flop season, but this Tory Burch style is so chic, you can rock it any time of the year.
$68$49
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag
A favorite among fashion editors, the timeless Lee Radziwill crossbody bag is on sale. 
$598$269
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Ella Canvas Quadrant Knot Tote Bag
This stylish, lightweight canvas tote, featuring the Tory Burch emblem, is perfect for daytime carrying. 
$428$299

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget

Jennifer Lopez's Collection Is Up to 33% Off at Coach's Secret Sale

Kourtney Kardashian Loves These Spanx Booty-Lifting Leggings

Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here

Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Both Wore This Cozy Free People Fleece

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Tory Burch Cyber Monday 2020: Get 30% Off Full-Price & More Deals

 