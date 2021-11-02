With Black Friday 2021 right around the corner, we're getting ready to save on the biggest and best fashion brands this holiday season -- including Tory Burch. Thanks to Tory Burch's chic bags, accessories and clothes that combine modern trends with a classic, timeless style, the designer brand is always a hit among our readers. And if you, like us, can't wait to peruse through trending holiday styles from the luxury designer this Black Friday, then get your credit cards ready and your holiday budget prepped -- Tory Burch's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is officially here and it's even better than we could have imagined.

The gift guide features everything from best-selling Jeweled Miller Sandals and triple compartment tote bags to monogrammed headbands, cozy cashmere sweaters, shearling slides and, of course, a plethora of the chicest handbags ranging from green hues to more neutral tones -- plus plenty more to keep us (and our credit cards) occupied until the Tory Burch Black Friday Sale is live.

While the brand has yet to release the exact details of its annual Black Friday Sale, we know that last year the sale boasted deep discounts sitewide of up to 60% off -- so we're only expecting this year's Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sale to be as good or even better!

The Tory Burch Black Friday shopping event will be the perfect time to score awesome deals on coveted, designer gifts for loved ones as you start holiday shopping. Until then, and to help you score on the chicest finds in the meantime, ET Style has scoured the newly released Tory Burch Holiday 2021 Gift Guide to narrow down the can't-miss products. Check them out below and stay tuned for more details on the Tory Burch 2021 Black Friday sale.

Jeweled Miller Sandal Tory Burch Jeweled Miller Sandal The signature Tory Burch sandals are revamped with a more sparkly iteration in this jeweled style. $298 Buy Now

T Monogram Headband Tory Burch T Monogram Headband Monogrammed headbands are so in right now. Channel your inner-Blair Waldorf with this simple style from Tory Burch. $148 Buy Now

Plus, check out other best-selling products from Tory Burch below.

McGraw Tote Bag Tory Burch McGraw Tote Bag Carry all of your daily essentials with you wherever you go in this pebbled leather tote. $398 $249 Buy Now

Square Toe Flip Flop Tory Burch Square Toe Flip Flop It might not feel like prime flip flop season, but this Tory Burch style is so chic, you can rock it any time of the year. $68 $49 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Holiday Party Dresses for Every Budget

Jennifer Lopez's Collection Is Up to 33% Off at Coach's Secret Sale

Kourtney Kardashian Loves These Spanx Booty-Lifting Leggings

Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here

Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Both Wore This Cozy Free People Fleece

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Tory Burch Cyber Monday 2020: Get 30% Off Full-Price & More Deals