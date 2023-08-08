Ned Fulmer, who was ousted as executive producer of the popular YouTube group The Try Guys after he admitted to having a workplace affair, was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert with his wife, Ariel, over the weekend.

According to an Instagram Story posted by his sister (and captured by Us Weekly), Ned and Ariel hit up the concert at SoFi Stadium with his sister, Grace, on Saturday. Grace was the one who posted a photo of the group on her Instagram Story the next day. According to the magazine, Grace posted a series of snaps she dubbed "I Was In The Same Room As Taylor Swift Last Night: A series."

In that series, Ned and Ariel can be seen looking ecstatic with their group. The outlet also noted that neither Ned nor Ariel posted on their Instagram of their night out.

The outing comes nearly a year after Fulmer, a co-creator of The Try Guys, was ousted from the group after it was revealed he had a consensual affair in the workplace. After the news came to light, Fulmer took to Instagram to address the scandal after eagle-eyed fans noticed his absence with the group.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," Fulmer wrote in a statement released on his Instagram account. "I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention."

The group -- now a trio comprised of Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld -- also released a statement saying Fulmer was "no longer working with The Try Guys" following a "thorough internal review." The group said they couldn't "see a path forward together" and thanked fans for their support "as we navigate this change."

Shortly after, Ariel also addressed the situation.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot," she wrote. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

The day after news of the affair surfaced, Ned and Ariel were spotted out smiling and still wearing their wedding rings.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Try Guys Speak Out After Ned Fulmer Exit, Offer Apology to Fans This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Try Guys Open Up About Ned Fulmer's Firing After Cheating Scandal

The Try Guys Speak Out About Ned Fulmer's Workplace Affair Scandal

Try Guys' Ned Fulmer & Wife Ariel Seen Together Amid Affair Scandal

Related Gallery