If you missed out on the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration, there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair -- in UGG's signature chestnut brown suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining, no less.

Pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection are now available for pre-order at Saks Fifth Avenue. The site's availability includes everything from the signature mini chestnut logo bag and shearling shopper style, to cozy bucket hats, hoodies, slippers and logo sweatpants. But hurry -- these styles are expected to sell out fast, so you'll want to make sure you pre-order while your faves are still in stock.

Ahead, shop some of the chicest finds from the UGG x Telfar collaboration that are available for pre-order at Saks Fifth Avenue now. Looking for more luxurious goodies ahead of the holidays? Check out the Tory Burch Black Friday sale, plus shop ET Style's top picks for ultimate luxury gifts that are worth the splurge.

