The UGG x Telfar Collab Is Available for Preorder at Saks Fifth Avenue -- But Hurry!

By ETonline Staff
If you missed out on the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration, there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair -- in UGG's signature chestnut brown suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining, no less.

Pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection are now available for pre-order at Saks Fifth Avenue. The site's availability includes everything from the signature mini chestnut logo bag and shearling shopper style, to cozy bucket hats, hoodies, slippers and logo sweatpants. But hurry -- these styles are expected to sell out fast, so you'll want to make sure you pre-order while your faves are still in stock.

Ahead, shop some of the chicest finds from the UGG x Telfar collaboration that are available for pre-order at Saks Fifth Avenue now. Looking for more luxurious goodies ahead of the holidays? Check out the Tory Burch Black Friday sale, plus shop ET Style's top picks for ultimate luxury gifts that are worth the splurge.

UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Chestnut
UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Chestnut
$250
Telfar x UGG Small Reverse Shearling Shopper
Telfar x UGG Small Reverse Shearling Shopper
$200
UGG x Telfar Fleece Bucket Hat
UGG x Telfar Fleece Bucket Hat
$125
UGG x Telfar Sherpa Sweatpants
UGG x Telfar Sherpa Sweatpants
$210
UGG x Telfar Scuff Slippers
UGG x Telfar Scuff Slippers
$150
UGG x Telfar Logo Hoodie
UGG x Telfar Logo Hoodie
$210
UGG x Telfar Medium Shearling-Trim Suede Shopper
UGG x Telfar Medium Shearling-Trim Suede Shopper
$290
UGG X Telfar Ascot Loafers
UGG X Telfar Ascot Loafers
$170
UGG x Telfar Leggings
UGG x Telfar Leggings
$65

