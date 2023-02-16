Amazon Has Ugg Boots and Slippers Up to 50% Off Right Now — Shop Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials
With winter temperatures in full swing in some states, many of us still have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.
To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this season, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace the cold and shop the best UGG deals, no matter where the winter takes you.
The Best UGG Boots on Sale Now
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.
A standout from the 2023 UGG sale is UGG's Fluff Yeah Slipper which have become a fan-favorite among Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can grab a pair of these UGG slippers for 30% off at Amazon to add to your winter wardrobe.
UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.
The Best UGG Slippers on Sale Now
You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
These ultra-soft slippers are perfect for lounging around the house and staying cozy during the winter months.
