With the start of February, we enter Black History Month. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack from Black-owned businesses.

To help you support Black entrepreneurs, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies you'll want to shop this month and every other month of the year. Black business owners navigate new ways of serving their communities and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against racial injustice and systemic racism, which have plagued American life for centuries. Supporting these companies means so much as we strive to improve the systems within our country and around the world.

Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love. Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. And check back as we add more to support minority entrepreneurs and Black-owned small businesses.

Andrea Dumebi Iyamah, a Nigerian fashion designer, is the name behind this bold and expressive clothing, swimwear and resort-wear brand. Influenced by her African heritage, her designs are taken from elements of nature and use daring jewel tones.

Evonna S. Kuhner founded Anové in 2019 to help achieve true radiance for all skin tones and types, without the usual compromises. Using locally and globally sourced ingredients, Anové products provide everything your skin needs to stay firm, even-toned and youthful.

The Perfecting Oil Anové The Perfecting Oil Quench even the driest skin with this dreamy face oil, which will supercharge your skin, all while feeling super-light. $102 Shop Now

This beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.

Founded by Jayla Roxx, BatMe! Cosmetics creates bold, beautiful makeup that is "a global celebration of queer individuality and the culture since its launch in 2017," as stated on the brand's website. Roxx is a television personality and producer who has been featured on Forbes as the first trans woman of color to launch a beauty brand in the U.S. The company is currently undergoing a rebrand, but the countdown has started, so keep your eyes peeled for new products any day now.

BatMe Box O'Donuts Eyeshadow BatMe! BatMe Box O'Donuts Eyeshadow While BatMe! mostly specializes in lush falsies, we are loving this newly released eyeshadow palette. You'll get 30 vibrant shimmer and matte shades to add some brightness to your makeup routine. $35 Shop Now

Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist, Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair.

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades. If you shop at Target, you've probably seen pieces from this adorable cosmetics collection.

Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.

After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once.

Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all. $20 Shop Now

Inspired by botánica stores, the Afro-Latinx-owned haircare line from founder Ada Rojas offers styling products for all curl types using herbs as ingredients such as sage and bay leaf.

Fashion genius Brandon Blackwood designs bags, outerwear and accessories that make a bold statement. His colorful and vivid designs have many fans, including the singer and style-icon Megan Thee Stallion.

Brandon Blackwood ESR Tote Brandon Blackwood Brandon Blackwood ESR Tote This totally chic and glam bag doesn't just say "End Systematic Racism", your purchase will actively fight it. Profits from these striking totes go to the Brandon Blackwood Foundation whose mission is to "[empower] black and persons of color (POC) creatives through education, philanthropy, and activism to counteract systemic racism and enrich a new generation of leaders." $88 Shop Now

Bread Beauty Supply is a haircare line of shampoo alternatives and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices. Their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.

Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez has sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert.

Twin sisters, designers and a DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals.

This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients.

Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum Epara Skincare Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum At around $195, this beauty product is most definitely an investment. However, you'll find that it may even help out hyperpigmentation, boost hydration, and smooth the overall look of your skin. In other words, it's worth it. $196 Shop Now

Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic, historical references.

On a mission to create luxury clothing that's actually attainable, Fisayo Longe designed clothing based on fabrics she found around her travels. Over the years Kai Collective was born, serving up elegant and edgy looks now sold around the web.

Kai Collective Simona Mini Dress Kai Collective Kai Collective Simona Mini Dress For a night out on the town, this mini dress will wow. It has a flattering shape and subtle metallic fabric that will make you want to wear it again and again. $114 Shop Now

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.

Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14-karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones. The brand also has a range of handbags and candles.

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free.

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear.

Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham used their chemistry and biology backgrounds to create Nuele Hair, a brand that helps women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style — without using chemical relaxers or keratin.

Nuele Hair Serum Credo Beauty Nuele Hair Serum Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair. $34 Shop Now

The legendary beauty mogul, Pat McGrath, has transformed the cosmetics industry with her cutting-edge makeup. Shopping from her website, you'll have trouble not putting everything in your cart.

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces.

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.

Salone Monet Anita Paul Salone Monet Salone Monet Anita Paul Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion. $295 Shop Now

We couldn't make this list without mentioning one of our favorite pop star's clothing brand. Rihanna's mission for the brand is to make clothing that helps customers look good and feel good while also expressing themselves.

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage.

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags — dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair.

The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana.

From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.

