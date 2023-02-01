35 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always
With the start of February, we enter Black History Month. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack from Black-owned businesses.
To help you support Black entrepreneurs, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies you'll want to shop this month and every other month of the year. Black business owners navigate new ways of serving their communities and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against racial injustice and systemic racism, which have plagued American life for centuries. Supporting these companies means so much as we strive to improve the systems within our country and around the world.
Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love. Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. And check back as we add more to support minority entrepreneurs and Black-owned small businesses.
ANDREA IYAMAH
Andrea Dumebi Iyamah, a Nigerian fashion designer, is the name behind this bold and expressive clothing, swimwear and resort-wear brand. Influenced by her African heritage, her designs are taken from elements of nature and use daring jewel tones.
This unlined crochet dress can be worn in a variety of ways. From their latest resort collection, this dress will look great as you stroll down the beach.
Anové
Evonna S. Kuhner founded Anové in 2019 to help achieve true radiance for all skin tones and types, without the usual compromises. Using locally and globally sourced ingredients, Anové products provide everything your skin needs to stay firm, even-toned and youthful.
Quench even the driest skin with this dreamy face oil, which will supercharge your skin, all while feeling super-light.
Base Butter
This beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.
Base Butter's best-selling product is a lightweight moisturizer that'll give your skin unparalleled hydration, thanks to its aloe vera gel.
BatMe! Cosmetics
Founded by Jayla Roxx, BatMe! Cosmetics creates bold, beautiful makeup that is "a global celebration of queer individuality and the culture since its launch in 2017," as stated on the brand's website. Roxx is a television personality and producer who has been featured on Forbes as the first trans woman of color to launch a beauty brand in the U.S. The company is currently undergoing a rebrand, but the countdown has started, so keep your eyes peeled for new products any day now.
While BatMe! mostly specializes in lush falsies, we are loving this newly released eyeshadow palette. You'll get 30 vibrant shimmer and matte shades to add some brightness to your makeup routine.
Beauty by Dr. Kari
Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist, Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair.
Give your curls some extra TLC with this comb-out cream, you can use it as a detangler on wash day or keep it in as a leave-in conditioner. You can also rub in this cream before the shower as a pre-wash hair softener.
Beauty Bakerie
Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades. If you shop at Target, you've probably seen pieces from this adorable cosmetics collection.
Blend your makeup seamlessly with this six-pack of beauty sponges packaged like a carton of eggs.
BEAUTYBEEZ
Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.
BEAUTYBEEZ provides women of color with all the most in-demand hair products, including this lace-front wig from The Curls Kinks & Co. This wig (and the rest of the collection) celebrate the unique versatility of natural hair textures, so you can embrace any style.
Bossy Cosmetics
After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once.
There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all.
Botánika Beauty
Inspired by botánica stores, the Afro-Latinx-owned haircare line from founder Ada Rojas offers styling products for all curl types using herbs as ingredients such as sage and bay leaf.
If you have medium to thick hair, add this into your locks to keep your curls defined and hydrated.
Brandon Blackwood
Fashion genius Brandon Blackwood designs bags, outerwear and accessories that make a bold statement. His colorful and vivid designs have many fans, including the singer and style-icon Megan Thee Stallion.
This totally chic and glam bag doesn't just say "End Systematic Racism", your purchase will actively fight it. Profits from these striking totes go to the Brandon Blackwood Foundation whose mission is to "[empower] black and persons of color (POC) creatives through education, philanthropy, and activism to counteract systemic racism and enrich a new generation of leaders."
Bread Beauty Supply
Bread Beauty Supply is a haircare line of shampoo alternatives and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.
A milky cleanser specifically created for women with type 3a to 4c curls.
Brother Vellies
Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices. Their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.
Brother Vellies is owned by none other than Aurora James -- who has been integral to promoting Black-owned businesses in every category.
Briogeo
Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.
Ready to repair your dry ends? Get this complete set from Briogeo, which has been a must-have haircare brand for beauty lovers everywhere.
ByChari
Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez has sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert.
Choose up to 9 letters to customize your ByChari's Original Spaced Letter Necklace. Available in white, yellow and rose gold.
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Twin sisters, designers and a DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals.
Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect choice.
Epara Skincare
This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients.
At around $195, this beauty product is most definitely an investment. However, you'll find that it may even help out hyperpigmentation, boost hydration, and smooth the overall look of your skin. In other words, it's worth it.
House of Aama
Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic, historical references.
Flowing, but fitted in all the right places, this made-to-order Victorian-inspired pussybow shirt is posh and sophisticated. We love the velvet wrist bow detail.
Kai Collective
On a mission to create luxury clothing that's actually attainable, Fisayo Longe designed clothing based on fabrics she found around her travels. Over the years Kai Collective was born, serving up elegant and edgy looks now sold around the web.
For a night out on the town, this mini dress will wow. It has a flattering shape and subtle metallic fabric that will make you want to wear it again and again.
Kim Kimble Signature Collection
Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.
Kim Kimble's vanilla bean conditioner soothes the scalp as it nourishes strands.
KNC Beauty
KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.
This Instagram-friendly beauty mask will leave your lips feeling plump and hydrated at a moment's notice.
Mateo New York
Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14-karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones. The brand also has a range of handbags and candles.
A dainty crescent moon made from diamonds and filled with pearls is the gorgeous piece your jewelry collection needs.
Mayvenn
Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free.
Dreaming of loose, beachy waves? This is the wig for you.
Mented Cosmetics
Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.
Who wouldn't want a classic palette of neutral eyeshadows?
Nubian Skin
London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear.
Perfect for every day wear, the Naked Bra, which comes in a range of sizes and colors is a wardrobe staple.
Nuele Hair
Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham used their chemistry and biology backgrounds to create Nuele Hair, a brand that helps women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style — without using chemical relaxers or keratin.
Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair.
Pat McGrath Labs
The legendary beauty mogul, Pat McGrath, has transformed the cosmetics industry with her cutting-edge makeup. Shopping from her website, you'll have trouble not putting everything in your cart.
Multi-dimensional shades, like bronze and rose gold, create a mesmerizing eyeshadow palette. The colors are gorgeous, but also highly pigmented and easily blend for a smooth application.
Riot Swim
Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces.
This sleek one-piece will feel like a glove on your body.
Salone Monet
Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.
Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion.
Savage X Fenty
We couldn't make this list without mentioning one of our favorite pop star's clothing brand. Rihanna's mission for the brand is to make clothing that helps customers look good and feel good while also expressing themselves.
Made with a relaxed fit, comfortably wear this hooded onesie around the home or out while running errands.
Sunday II Sunday
Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage.
Need to add some new life to your locks? A spritz of this will do just the trick.
Telfar
The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags — dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."
There are a few different bag styles currently available directly from Telfar's site, like this heather grey fleece bag made in collaboration with the Australian brand UGG.
UOMA Beauty
Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.
Lightweight, with buildable coverage, this hydrating foundation has 51 shades to choose from for your perfect match.
Vernon François Haircare
Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair.
If you're the type of person with ultra-curly hair, this spray-on and rinse out conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft and nourished.
Vitae London
The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana.
This stunning watch is an instant classic. The all-black design creates a statement-making piece.
We Dream In Colour
From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.
If you're still spending lots of time on Zoom calls, a pair of dazzling earrings is what you need to spice your look up for every meeting and meetup.
