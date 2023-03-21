Shopping

The UGG x Telfar Collab Is Soft and Stylish: Shop the Line at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ugg x telfar
UGG

When the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration came out, it quickly sold out leaving shoppers with only one option: Buy the limited-edition collab from resellers. However, the beloved-brand duo is back and there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair — in UGG's signature suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining, no less.

Pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection are now available to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue with select pieces also available at Nordstrom. The highly anticipated UGG x Telfar items include everything from the signature shopper style bag in shearling, to cozy robes, hoodies, slippers and logo sweatpants. But hurry — these styles are expected to sell out fast, and some already have, so you'll want to make sure you put these fashionable finds in your cart while your faves are still in stock.

Ahead, shop some of the chicest choices from the UGG x Telfar collaboration that are available for at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom now. 

UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Lamb Fur Boots
UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Lamb Fur Boots
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Lamb Fur Boots

These look like your classic UGG minis, but they sport the popular Telfar logo.

$250
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
$250
NORDSTROM
UGG x Telfar Gender Inclusive Large Genuine Shearling Shopper
Telfar x UGG Gender Inclusive Large Genuine Shearling Shopper
Nordstrom
UGG x Telfar Gender Inclusive Large Genuine Shearling Shopper

Go shopping in ultimate style when you use this Telfar x UGG large shearling shopping bag. The tote is available in both blue and pink.

$420
NORDSTROM
UGG x Telfar Tall Fleece Boot
UGG x Telfar Tall Fleece Boot
Nordstrom
UGG x Telfar Tall Fleece Boot

You'll make a statement wearing these extra tall boots and as a bonus your feet and calves will stay toasty in any cold weather.

$380
NORDSTROM
UGG x Telfar Sherpa Sweatpants
UGG x Telfar Sherpa Sweatpants
Nordstrom
UGG x Telfar Sherpa Sweatpants

Kick back and relax when you put on these adorable fur-trimmed sweatpants with a pom-pom detail on the drawstrings. You can get the pants in grey at Saks and khaki and black options at Nordstrom.

$210
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
$210
NORDSTROM
UGG x Telfar Scuff Slippers
UGG x Telfar Scuff Slippers
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Scuff Slippers

Keep your toes cozy in these plush, shearling-lined slippers. They're so cute you can wear them around the house and while running errands. 

$150
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
$150
NORDSTROM
UGG x Telfar Logo Hoodie
Ugg x Telfar Logo Hoodie
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Logo Hoodie

Grab this fuzzy-trimmed hoodie with a soft lining to match the sweatpants. The cozy top is available in both grey and pink.

$210
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
UGG x Telfar Logo Blanket
UGG x Telfar Logo Blanket
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Logo Blanket

This blanket is sure to be cozy with one side covered in faux shearling and the leather strap makes it super stylish and convenient to carry.

$250
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
UGG x Telfar Hooded Faux Sherpa Robe
UGG x Telfar Hooded Faux Sherpa Robe
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Hooded Faux Sherpa Robe

Do you know how soft and cozy UGG slippers are on your feet? Now you can enjoy the plushness all over with this hooded robe lined with shearling. 

$250
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
$250
NORDSTROM
UGG X Telfar Ascot Loafers
UGG X Telfar Ascot Loafers
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG X Telfar Ascot Loafers

These versatile loafers are comfy enough to wear all weekend at home, but the shiny leather is also classy enough to work with dress pants.

$170
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
$170
NORDSTROM
UGG x Telfar Leggings
UGG x Telfar Leggings
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Leggings

Upgrade your legging game with these black leggings featuring a UGG and Teflar logo mashup. 

$65
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
UGG x Telfar Sleeveless Hoodie Sweatshirt
UGG x Telfar Sleeveless Hoodie Sweatshirt
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG x Telfar Sleeveless Hoodie Sweatshirt

With warmer weather on the way this sleeveless hoodie is perfect for the upcoming spring.

$200
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

