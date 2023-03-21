When the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration came out, it quickly sold out leaving shoppers with only one option: Buy the limited-edition collab from resellers. However, the beloved-brand duo is back and there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair — in UGG's signature suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining, no less.

Pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection are now available to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue with select pieces also available at Nordstrom. The highly anticipated UGG x Telfar items include everything from the signature shopper style bag in shearling, to cozy robes, hoodies, slippers and logo sweatpants. But hurry — these styles are expected to sell out fast, and some already have, so you'll want to make sure you put these fashionable finds in your cart while your faves are still in stock.

Ahead, shop some of the chicest choices from the UGG x Telfar collaboration that are available for at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom now.

UGG x Telfar Logo Blanket Saks Fifth Avenue UGG x Telfar Logo Blanket This blanket is sure to be cozy with one side covered in faux shearling and the leather strap makes it super stylish and convenient to carry. $250 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Shop Now

