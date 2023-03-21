The UGG x Telfar Collab Is Soft and Stylish: Shop the Line at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue
When the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration came out, it quickly sold out leaving shoppers with only one option: Buy the limited-edition collab from resellers. However, the beloved-brand duo is back and there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair — in UGG's signature suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining, no less.
Pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection are now available to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue with select pieces also available at Nordstrom. The highly anticipated UGG x Telfar items include everything from the signature shopper style bag in shearling, to cozy robes, hoodies, slippers and logo sweatpants. But hurry — these styles are expected to sell out fast, and some already have, so you'll want to make sure you put these fashionable finds in your cart while your faves are still in stock.
Ahead, shop some of the chicest choices from the UGG x Telfar collaboration that are available for at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom now.
These look like your classic UGG minis, but they sport the popular Telfar logo.
Go shopping in ultimate style when you use this Telfar x UGG large shearling shopping bag. The tote is available in both blue and pink.
You'll make a statement wearing these extra tall boots and as a bonus your feet and calves will stay toasty in any cold weather.
Kick back and relax when you put on these adorable fur-trimmed sweatpants with a pom-pom detail on the drawstrings. You can get the pants in grey at Saks and khaki and black options at Nordstrom.
Keep your toes cozy in these plush, shearling-lined slippers. They're so cute you can wear them around the house and while running errands.
Grab this fuzzy-trimmed hoodie with a soft lining to match the sweatpants. The cozy top is available in both grey and pink.
This blanket is sure to be cozy with one side covered in faux shearling and the leather strap makes it super stylish and convenient to carry.
Do you know how soft and cozy UGG slippers are on your feet? Now you can enjoy the plushness all over with this hooded robe lined with shearling.
These versatile loafers are comfy enough to wear all weekend at home, but the shiny leather is also classy enough to work with dress pants.
Upgrade your legging game with these black leggings featuring a UGG and Teflar logo mashup.
With warmer weather on the way this sleeveless hoodie is perfect for the upcoming spring.
RELATED CONTENT:
What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, According to TikTok
What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock With New Colors
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon
Shop The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Spring 2023
The Top 5 Shoes You Need In Your Wardrobe This Spring
Shop The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear This Spring
Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80