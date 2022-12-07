Adorning your home with festive decor, building delectable gingerbread houses and participating in a fun family game night are just a few highlights of the holiday season. But maybe one of the best traditions of this time of year is rewatching iconic and timeless Christmas movies.

Christmas movies not only make us feel holly and jolly during this celebratory period, but they also bring back fond memories of the past like when we were little and the holidays were filled with magic. You can reminisce about your younger years with sentimental holiday films like Miracle on 34th Street or It's a Wonderful Life. Shared belly laughs from classics like Home Alone and Elf mirror the merriment of this festive season. And you won't want to miss the new releases this year, like Spirited starring the star-studded duo Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

You've got the popcorn and holiday treats ready to settle in for a Christmas movie night, but now just one question remains: Where can you watch all these festive films? We won't make you scroll through all the streaming services this year because we've already done it. (Consider it one of our holiday gifts to you!) Below we've found where to watch Christmas classics, new favorites, holiday specials, spooky holiday horror films, and non-traditional Christmas films like Die Hard.

Christmas Movie Classic

A Christmas Story IMDb A Christmas Story All Ralphie wants is a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun, will he get his Christmas wish? Watch this classic movie on HBO Max to find out. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

It's a Wonderful Life IMDb It's a Wonderful Life A heartwarming story about how a single life impacts those around them for the better, It's a Wonderful Life brings meaning to the holidays. The classic film is available on Hulu with Live TV. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Home Alone IMDb Home Alone Left all alone at home during the holidays, Kevin has to protect his house from burglars. You can watch this beloved movie again and again on Disney+. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Frosty the Snowman (1969) IMDb Frosty the Snowman (1969) Before Olaf, there was Frosty, the original talking snowman. Share this children's classic, available to rent on Apple TV+, with your little ones so they can discover the magic of the holidays. $10 Rent Now

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) IMDb Miracle on 34th Street (1994) A little girl must prove Santa's existent in this timeless film. The 1994 movie and the original 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street are both available to watch on Disney+. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Elf IMDb Elf Will Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, a man raised by elves who embarks on a journey to NYC to find his real dad. Watch this instant hit on HBO Max and add it to your holiday movie rotation. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch on HBO Max

The Santa Clause IMDb The Santa Clause Tim Allen unknowingly becomes Santa Claus when he puts on Santa's suit on Christmas Eve. Watch what hilariousness ensues when the reluctant businessman has to take on his unwanted role as Santa Claus on Disney+ this season. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch on Disney+

The Muppet Christmas Carol IMDb The Muppet Christmas Carol There are a lot of takes on Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, but everything is better with Muppets so we suggest watching their take on the novel. You can watch The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

New Holiday Movie Favorites

A Christmas Story Christmas IMDb A Christmas Story Christmas If you watch A Christmas Story each year without fail, you won't want to miss this brand-new highly anticipated sequel now streaming on HBO Max. Watch the original actor, Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie as he returns to his childhood home as an adult. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

The Santa Clauses IMDb The Santa Clauses The Santa Clauses is technically a Christmas movie series, but it's based on the original hit movies from the '90s. In the Disney+ series, Tim Allen reprises his role as Santa Clause who's now ready for retirement and looking for a replacement. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Spirited IMDb Spirited Watch this fabulous new take on A Christmas Carol, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds who are just as hilarious as ever. You'll definitely want to dedicate a night to watching this uplifting movie on Apple TV+. STARTING AT $7/MONTH Watch Now

Holiday Specials

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show IMDb The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show was released on Amazon Prime in 2019, but it's still worth a watch if you haven't seen it yet. Her holiday special features original songs and time-honored showstoppers. STARTING AT $15/MONTH Watch Now

Holiday Horror Films

Violent Night IMDb Violent Night If you're getting cabin fever, go to the theater this holiday season to watch the disturbing feature film Violent Night starring David Harbour. When a group of mercenaries goes after a wealthy family, only Santa is available to stop them. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Krampus IMDb Krampus Basically the antithesis of Santa Claus, Krampus is a movie about the festive demon who only appears during the holiday season. You can watch the horror film staring Adam Scott and Toni Collette on Peacock. STARTING AT $5/MONTH Shop Now

Gremlins IMDb Gremlins While you may not consider Gremlins a festive film, the movie begins with a father giving a Christmas gift to his son. Rewatch this classic with holiday eyes on HBO Max. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

Better Watch Out IMDb Better Watch Out While babysitting during the holidays, a teen and the child in her care are terrorized when someone breaks in. Nothing goes as expected in this holiday horror film streaming on Peacock. STARTING AT $5/MONTH Shop Now

Non-Traditional Christmas Movies

Die Hard IMDb Die Hard Your holidays should definitely be spent watching the iconic Die Hard film starring Bruce Willis. Kick back and rent this suspenseful movie on Amazon Prime. $4 Rent Now

Edward Scissorhands IMDb Edward Scissorhands Deciding if Edward Scissorhands is a holiday movie can stir up quite the debate, but if you're someone who considers it a festive film you can now watch it on Disney+. STARTING AT $8/MONTH Watch Now

Trading Places IMDb Trading Places Taking place at Christmastime, Trading Places stars the comedy-dream team Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. Rent the amusing story of two men – who are the complete opposite of one another – switching lives on Amazon Prime. $4 Rent Now

You've Got Mail IMDb You've Got Mail Is there a rom-com more iconic than You've Got Mail? You can watch the inspired comedy that takes place during the holidays on HBO Max. STARTING AT $10/MONTH Watch Now

Love Actually IMDb Love Actually Complicated love lives get even more complex during the holiday season in the feature film Love Actually. The movie hits differently these days, but the film is still considered a classic and is available to stream on Peacock. STARTING AT $5/MONTH Watch Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch ‘Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas'

How to Watch All the 2022 Hallmark Christmas Movies

Lifetime Christmas Movies 2022: Full Schedule and How to Watch Online

The Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals for Last-Minute Holiday Decor

The Best 12-Day Advent Calendars That’ll Arrive Before the Holidays

What's New On Hulu in November 2022

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Weekend