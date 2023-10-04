Gifts

The Ultimate 'Yellowstone' Gift Guide: 12 Gifts to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Yellowstone Promo Image
Paramount Network
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 3:06 PM PDT, October 4, 2023

Die-hard Dutton fans will love these gifts inspired by their favorite show.

If you're here, you either have great taste in television or know someone who does, because you (or they) watch — and love — the critically acclaimed show Yellowstone.

The riveting drama stars Kevin Costner as a patriarch of the complex Dutton family, keeping throngs of people on the edge of their seats. And for good reason: The show is just. That. Good. It's so good, in fact, that Yellowstone sequel is on its way to TV screens. 

If you have a loved one who loves all things Yellowstone and binges the show regularly, then shopping for their holiday gifts has never been easier. You can score them some Dutton Ranch merch or a warm and cozy shacket that looks similar to the coats the Dutton family wears on the show. And if the whole family is a fan of the show, Yellowstone Monopoly will be a hit at the next family game night. 

No matter who you're shopping for, as long as they're watching Yellowstone on repeat, they'll be delighted to unwrap these gifts during the holidays. We've found budget-friendly presents and splurge-worthy, higher-end items for those you really love. So raise the "steaks" this year and check out our cattle-log of the ultimate gifts for Yellowstone fans. 

Yellowstone Bunkhouse Ground Coffee

Yellowstone Bunkhouse Ground Coffee
Amazon

Yellowstone Bunkhouse Ground Coffee

Wake up to Yellowstone thanks to this medium-roast coffee. 

$30

3-pack

Shop Now

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook
Amazon

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook

Make their mouths water with a cookbook full of recipes from Yellowstone star and actual chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau.

$21

Hardcover

Shop Now

Monopoly: Yellowstone Featuring Locations from The Paramount Network Show

Monopoly: Yellowstone Featuring Locations from The Paramount Network Show
Amazon

Monopoly: Yellowstone Featuring Locations from The Paramount Network Show

Why choose original Monopoly when you can give them a version that features spots from their favorite show? Select from a cowboy hat, saddle or branding iron when picking game pieces. 

Open Road Brands Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Wall Decor

Open Road Brands Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Wall Decor
Amazon

Open Road Brands Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Wall Decor

Do you know someone motivated by the work ethic of (some) characters in Yellowstone? Get them this stylish wall decor with the famous quote from the show they'll likely appreciate: "There's work to be done."

Newhall Men's Plaid Long Sleeve Lined Flannel

Newhall Men's Plaid Long Sleeve Lined Flannel
Amazon

Newhall Men's Plaid Long Sleeve Lined Flannel

Lined with soft fuzzy cotton, this shacket is totally cozy and warm. But Yellowstone fans will especially love it because it's almost identical to one Kevin Costner wears in the series. 

Bioworld Store Men's Protect The Family Lounge Pajama Pants

Bioworld Store Men's Protect The Family Lounge Pajama Pants
Amazon

Bioworld Store Men's Protect The Family Lounge Pajama Pants

Protect the Family and We Don't Choose the Way emblems make up the pattern in these TV show-inspired pajama pants. 

Old Southern Brass Dutton Ranch Whiskey Rocks Glass

Old Southern Brass Dutton Ranch Whiskey Rocks Glass
Amazon

Old Southern Brass Dutton Ranch Whiskey Rocks Glass

Sip whiskey like the Duttons with this bar-quality Yellowstone-themed rocks glass. It comes in a gift box so you don't even have to worry about wrapping it.

Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket

Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket
Amazon

Northwest Woven Jacquard Throw Blanket

They'll cuddle up in this southwestern print blanket each time they watch Yellowstone

Tru Western Yellowstone Handcrafted Cologne

Tru Western Yellowstone Handcrafted Cologne
Yellowstone

Tru Western Yellowstone Handcrafted Cologne

Smell like the cool cowboy, Rip Wheeler, with this cologne inspired by the character. The fragrance is clean and woodsy. 

C&E Craft Smells Like Rip Wheeler Candle

C&E Craft Smells Like Rip Wheeler Candle
Amazon

C&E Craft Smells Like Rip Wheeler Candle

Fill a room with Rip Wheeler's manly musk. OK, sure, no one knows exactly what Rip smells like, but this candle has notes of driftwood, cedar and citrusy bergamot, so that ain't bad! 

Y Yellowstone Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton V-Neck T-Shirt

Y Yellowstone Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton V-Neck T-Shirt
Amazon

Y Yellowstone Don't Make Me Go Beth Dutton V-Neck T-Shirt

Give this cute shirt to the tough cookie on your Christmas list. 

