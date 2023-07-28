During what's expected to be the hottest month on record, you'll never find us without a chilled drink in our hands. Our love for iced coffee already spanned every season and time of day, but the only way to make our drinks even better these days is with fluffy, crunchy ice. Luckily, the most popular countertop nugget ice makers are on sale right now.

The cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers churn out chewy nugget ice that quickly chills drinks without too much diluting. In as little as 10 minutes, your favorite ice is ready to go. These pellet-producing ice machines are being discounted at Amazon, so you can get the nugget ice you’d often get at bars and restaurants like Sonic right at home.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 — now $100 off — can make up to 24 pounds of nugget ice a day. You'll always have fresh ice on hand that's perfect for cocktails, sodas and other beverages. The Opal 2.0 allows you to use your phone to keep tabs on your machine, so you can have a new batch of ice right as you get home from work.

The original version of the viral nugget ice maker is also on sale. Amazon is offering $105 off the GE Profile 1.0, which is a versatile addition to any home, especially if you plan on hosting parties. These compact appliances look sleek on your kitchen counter or as part of your home bar.

There's nothing quite like nugget ice. Ditch the clunky ice trays in your freezer and make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with these deals on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Makers to beat the summer heat.

