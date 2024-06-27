Vitamix owners know of the unsurpassable quality and range of functions these mighty blenders have. If you've yet to try one, you may be curious if these kitchen appliances live up to the hype. Spoiler: They do.

If you're anything like us and find it challenging to get in all your recommended servings of fruits and veggies, the Vitamix can make it easier to hit your health goals. The smoothie options are endless, but there's so much more to make: baby food, batters, hummus, sauces, dressings, açai bowls, margaritas, sorbets... the only limit is your imagination — and your budget, of course, which makes it so exciting to find the Vitamix One on sale for under $175 at QVC.

While they're fantastic, the drawbacks of standard Vitamix models include a bulky, 64-ounce container that takes up precious counter and cabinet space, and, of course, the cost. Some models run up to nearly $1,000, making them not the most budget-friendly kitchen appliances. So, whether you are looking to try your first machine or if you already own and love a Vitamix but are considering a smaller model for everyday use, travel (or a sweet gift for someone with a small kitchen or dorm room), Vitamix's personal-sized model is currently on sale for just $174. The sweet deal includes must-have accessories, like the tamper which is invaluable for pushing down your frozen berries or ice without removing the lid and making the Vitamix more convenient, faster and safer than many other brands.

Despite its compact size, the Vitamix One packs a punch with most of the functionality of the larger models, with laser-cut stainless steel blades and a powerful little base. According to the brand, it can replace up to 10 other kitchen appliances, including stick blenders, cheese graters, whole food juicers, and more, making it a versatile kitchen hero.

The Vitamix One fits in a standard 18" space between the countertop and cabinet and is backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty, making it a safe buy. While you may be waiting for Amazon Prime Day to splurge on appliance deals, the Vitamix One is not currently available on Amazon. So, it's worth shopping at QVC now since the retailer has such a competitive offer.

