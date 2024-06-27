LG's 4th of July Sale is on now through July 10. Get up to 45% off with these major appliance deals.
The 4th of July weekend is nearly here and retailers are dishing out sales on appliances for your home. Before you get to grilling, you should take advantage of the incredible holiday deals on top-rated major appliances. July Fourth is one of the best times to buy a new appliance, as big-ticket items often see significant sales, especially at LG.
Now through Wednesday, July 10, the LG 4th of July Sale is offering up to 45% off sleek refrigerators, innovative washer dryer combos, washing machines, dishwashers, and cooking appliances to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room this summer.
Some of the best appliance deals we're seeing right now include $1,000 off the best-selling LG WashTower designed to take up half the floor space of a typical laundry set. With advanced washing and drying performance and built-in AI technology, the WashTower selects optimal wash and dry settings for every load.
Plenty more savings can be had this summer if you keep scrolling below. We've gathered all the best LG 4th of July appliance deals to shop today.
Best LG 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals
LG WashCombo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
Wash and dry in two hours with the LG WashCombo. This all-in-one combo unit delivers advanced cleaning performance with TurboWash 360° to power through larger loads in less time.
LG WashTower
Forget about sorting or choosing cycles. LG's built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then customize wash & dry motions and temps.
LG 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer
Refresh clothes in between washes with TurboSteam that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.
LG 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer
With TurboWash 360° Technology, you can clean larger loads in under 30 minutes. Five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean.
Best LG 4th of July Refrigerator Deals
LG 27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side Door-in-Door Refrigerator
Save $722 on LG's best-selling refrigerator with adjustable shelves to match your needs. The dual ice makers automatically produce ice, including slow-melting Craft Ice, so you never run out.
LG 28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator
The 28 cu.ft. capacity of this fridge lets you stock up on more of your favorites. Then you can stay organized with two separate easy-to-access freezer drawers. Door Cooling+ helps maintain a cold interior every time you open the fridge and take out food.
Best LG 4th of July Cooking Appliance Deals
LG 6.3 cu ft. ProBake Convection InstaView Gas Slide-In Range with Air Fry
This oven features Probake Convection, LG's best convection technology for even cooking on multiple racks. You can simultaneously air fry crispy meals with little to no oil.
LG 1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave
Humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off this microwave to help prevent over or undercooking your food.
LG 6.3 cu ft. Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean
This range's flexible 2-in-1 dual elements let you adjust the size to accommodate different sizes of cookware. After cooking, you can speed clean your oven with LG's 10-Minute EasyClean cycle or use self-clean for a deep clean.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
