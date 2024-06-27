The 4th of July weekend is nearly here and retailers are dishing out sales on appliances for your home. Before you get to grilling, you should take advantage of the incredible holiday deals on top-rated major appliances. July Fourth is one of the best times to buy a new appliance, as big-ticket items often see significant sales, especially at LG.

Now through Wednesday, July 10, the LG 4th of July Sale is offering up to 45% off sleek refrigerators, innovative washer dryer combos, washing machines, dishwashers, and cooking appliances to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room this summer.

Some of the best appliance deals we're seeing right now include $1,000 off the best-selling LG WashTower designed to take up half the floor space of a typical laundry set. With advanced washing and drying performance and built-in AI technology, the WashTower selects optimal wash and dry settings for every load.

Plenty more savings can be had this summer if you keep scrolling below. We've gathered all the best LG 4th of July appliance deals to shop today.

Best LG 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals

LG WashTower LG LG WashTower Forget about sorting or choosing cycles. LG's built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then customize wash & dry motions and temps. $2,899 $1,899 Shop Now

Best LG 4th of July Refrigerator Deals

Best LG 4th of July Cooking Appliance Deals

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

