Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best LG 4th of July Appliance Deals: Save Up to 45% on Washer-Dryer Combos, Refrigerators and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
LG 4th of July Appliance Sale
LG
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:26 AM PDT, June 27, 2024

LG's 4th of July Sale is on now through July 10. Get up to 45% off with these major appliance deals.

The 4th of July weekend is nearly here and retailers are dishing out sales on appliances for your home. Before you get to grilling, you should take advantage of the incredible holiday deals on top-rated major appliances. July Fourth is one of the best times to buy a new appliance, as big-ticket items often see significant sales, especially at LG.

Now through Wednesday, July 10, the LG 4th of July Sale is offering up to 45% off sleek refrigerators, innovative washer dryer combos, washing machines, dishwashers, and cooking appliances to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room this summer.

Shop the LG Deals

Some of the best appliance deals we're seeing right now include $1,000 off the best-selling LG WashTower designed to take up half the floor space of a typical laundry set. With advanced washing and drying performance and built-in AI technology, the WashTower selects optimal wash and dry settings for every load.

Plenty more savings can be had this summer if you keep scrolling below. We've gathered all the best LG 4th of July appliance deals to shop today.

Best LG 4th of July Washer and Dryer Deals

LG WashCombo All-in-One Washer and Dryer

LG WashCombo All-in-One Washer and Dryer
LG

LG WashCombo All-in-One Washer and Dryer

Wash and dry in two hours with the LG WashCombo. This all-in-one combo unit delivers advanced cleaning performance with TurboWash 360° to power through larger loads in less time.

$2,999 $1,999

Shop Now

LG WashTower

LG WashTower
LG

LG WashTower

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles. LG's built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then customize wash & dry motions and temps.

$2,899 $1,899

Shop Now

LG 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer

LG 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer
LG

LG 7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer

Refresh clothes in between washes with TurboSteam that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.​​​​​​​

$1,149 $799

Shop Now

LG 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer

LG 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer
LG

LG 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer

With TurboWash 360° Technology, you can clean larger loads in under 30 minutes. Five powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean.

$1,249 $799

Shop Now

Best LG 4th of July Refrigerator Deals

LG 27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side Door-in-Door Refrigerator

LG 27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side Door-in-Door Refrigerator
LG

LG 27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side Door-in-Door Refrigerator

Save $722 on LG's best-selling refrigerator with adjustable shelves to match your needs. The dual ice makers automatically produce ice, including slow-melting Craft Ice, so you never run out.

$2,221 $1,499

Shop Now

LG 28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator

LG 28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator
LG

LG 28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator

The 28 cu.ft. capacity of this fridge lets you stock up on more of your favorites. Then you can stay organized with two separate easy-to-access freezer drawers. Door Cooling+ helps maintain a cold interior every time you open the fridge and take out food.

$3,199 $2,299

Shop Now

Best LG 4th of July Cooking Appliance Deals

LG 6.3 cu ft. ProBake Convection InstaView Gas Slide-In Range with Air Fry

LG 6.3 cu ft. ProBake Convection InstaView Gas Slide-In Range with Air Fry
LG

LG 6.3 cu ft. ProBake Convection InstaView Gas Slide-In Range with Air Fry

This oven features Probake Convection, LG's best convection technology for even cooking on multiple racks. You can simultaneously air fry crispy meals with little to no oil.

$2,099 $1,299

Shop Now

LG 1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

LG 1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave
LG

LG 1.8 cu. ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave

Humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off this microwave to help prevent over or undercooking your food.

$389 $249

Shop Now

LG 6.3 cu ft. Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean

LG 6.3 cu ft. Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean
LG

LG 6.3 cu ft. Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean

This range's flexible 2-in-1 dual elements let you adjust the size to accommodate different sizes of cookware. After cooking, you can speed clean your oven with LG's 10-Minute EasyClean cycle or use self-clean for a deep clean.

$1,649 $1,099

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Furniture Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Save Up to 50% on Major Appliances at Best Buy's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Major Appliances at Best Buy's 4th of July Sale

The Best 4th of July Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now

The Best Home Depot 4th of July Deals on Grills, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Home Depot 4th of July Deals on Grills, Appliances and More

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best 4th of July Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop This Week

The 15 Best Deals on Summer Gear to Shop From REI's 4th of July Sale

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Deals on Summer Gear to Shop From REI's 4th of July Sale

Save 30% on Samsonite Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Samsonite Luggage Just in Time for 4th of July Travel

Tags: