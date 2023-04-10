Shopping

The Vitamix Spring Savings Event Is On Now: Save Up to $100 On Top-Rated Blenders

By ETonline Staff
Best Vitamix Deals
Vitamix

Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything this winter season. Now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of during the brand's huge Spring Savings Event. You can upgrade your kitchen and save up to $100 on a selection of top-rated blenders.

Shop the Vitamix Sale

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning. 

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.

$630$580
$630$529

Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

The A3300 Ascent Series blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this spring. 

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender
Amazon
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

$550$500
$550$454

The Vitamix 2023 spring sale includes 13 blender models and three bundle deals. Shop more of the best Vitamix deals below and use code APRON at checkout to score a free Hedley & Bennett apron.

Vitamix A3500 Entertaining Bundle
A3500 Entertaining Blender Bundle
Vitamix
Vitamix A3500 Entertaining Bundle

Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier.

$800$700
A3500 Blender with Stainless Steel Container
A3500 Blender with Stainless Steel Container
Vitamix
A3500 Blender with Stainless Steel Container

This Vitamix duo comes with a stainless steel container to pair with your powerful Ascent Series A3500 Blender. That way, you can make hot or freezing cold concoctions without dealings with scuffs, stains or scratches.

$730$630
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Smart Blender
Vitamix
Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Blender

A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe. 

$500$450
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender
A2500
Vitamix
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender

The A2500 blender from the Ascent line has three program settings that automatically adjust to your container size, process and stop when it's done with blending. 

$550$500
Vitamix 5300 Blender
5300
Vitamix
Vitamix 5300 Blender

The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets.

$560$510
Vitamix A3500 Blender
Vitamix A3500
Vitamix
Vitamix A3500 Blender

Save $50 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer. 

$650$600

