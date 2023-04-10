The Vitamix Spring Savings Event Is On Now: Save Up to $100 On Top-Rated Blenders
Vitamix blenders are cult-favorite kitchen tools for a reason. The chef-quality blenders are powerful, durable, and versatile enough to whip up anything this winter season. Now is the time to score the Vitamix you've been dreaming of during the brand's huge Spring Savings Event. You can upgrade your kitchen and save up to $100 on a selection of top-rated blenders.
Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With five pre-programmed settings, you can ensure consistent results and easy cleaning.
Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe.
Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.
The A3300 Ascent Series blender has a touchscreen control panel and a programmable touch timer. Just set the timer to the length of your blend, and the machine will turn itself off once it’s finished. Some kitchen tools change everything and this Vitamix is perfect for family meals and entertaining this spring.
The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while still fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.
The Vitamix 2023 spring sale includes 13 blender models and three bundle deals. Shop more of the best Vitamix deals below and use code APRON at checkout to score a free Hedley & Bennett apron.
Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier.
This Vitamix duo comes with a stainless steel container to pair with your powerful Ascent Series A3500 Blender. That way, you can make hot or freezing cold concoctions without dealings with scuffs, stains or scratches.
A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork when fine-tuning the texture of any recipe.
The A2500 blender from the Ascent line has three program settings that automatically adjust to your container size, process and stop when it's done with blending.
The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets.
Save $50 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Instant Pot Deals at Amazon: Shop Highly-Rated Pressure Cookers and Air Fryers
The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Shop Now
The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Shop Right Now
Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Cookware and Kitchen Essentials
The Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Amazon to Upgrade Your Kitchen
The Best Keurig Deals: Save Now on Single-Serve Coffee Makers
The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers for Year-Round Caffeine Cravings
The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype