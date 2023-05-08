Season 23 of The Voice is narrowing down the talented pool of contestants for next week's live semifinals, and during Monday's Playoff Rounds, Gina Miles gave an unforgettable performance!

The 19-year-old Team Niall singer took the stage with a pitch-perfect performance of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" that had even Blake Shelton leaping out of his seat to sing her praises to Niall.

"If you don't put her through, you are not only fired from this show, but you are not my son anymore!" he told Gina's coach, before telling Gina her performance was "my favorite thing I've heard in a long time."

"I didn't know that you had that much control of your lower register!" Chance the Rapper marveled, praising the young singer's vocal skills. "It was amazing! What am I supposed to say?"

Niall agreed, telling Gina it was "by far your best performance."

"I still have goosebumps... you absolutely nailed it," he added.

"She might win the show!" Kelly Clarkson raved.

And Gina will get her chance to try, as Niall selected her as one of his two team members who will represent his team in the live semifinals, which kick off next Monday!

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be part of Blake's final season on The Voice.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice' Season 23: Watch All the Playoff Performances!

'The Voice': Sorelle Delivers a 'Perfect' Playoff Performance

Blake Shelton Gets Emotional About His Late Brother on 'The Voice'

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Accuses Chance the Rapper of Cheating After Sorelle's Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery