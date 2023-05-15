Gina Miles is Niall Horan's secret weapon in The Voice's season 23 semifinals!

The talented 19-year-old singer took the stage for her first live performance on Monday, and wowed the coaches and audience with her stunning and soulful rendition of the Kodaline ballad "All I Want."

"It's just insane the person that you've become throughout this show," Niall raved. "You strode around that stage tonight like you owned the place. It was amazing to watch."

"That was breathtaking, that was amazing, man," Chance the Rapper agreed. "I don't know what to say, I'm blown away!"

During the Playoff Rounds last week, Gina stunned the coaches with a pitch-perfect performance of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" that had even Blake Shelton leaping out of his seat to sing her praises to Niall.

"If you don't put her through, you are not only fired from this show, but you are not my son anymore!" he told Gina's coach, before telling the young singer her performance was "my favorite thing I've heard in a long time."

The Voice's two-part finale airs Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': How to Vote for the Season 23 Semifinals

'The Voice': Gina Miles Blows the Coaches Away With 'Wicked Game'

Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as a Coach for Season 24

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Accuses Chance the Rapper of Cheating After Sorelle's Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery