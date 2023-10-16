Is your favorite singer on Team Reba, Team Gwen, Team Niall or Team Legend?
The Voice season 24 is off and running, and the coaches are filling their teams with talented singers!
Reba McEntire is a first-time coach this season, stepping in for the departed Blake Shelton alongside her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.
So far, Reba's had plenty of success landing singers for her team, leaning on her country roots -- though occasionally Gwen plays the "Blake card" to sway hopeful country singers her way. John's been relying on his status as the longest-tenured active coach to prove that he's the best choice, while Niall continues to frustrate his fellow coaches by winning almost every young singer who used to be head over heels for One Direction.
So far, the season 24 rosters feature an eclectic mix of artists, from yodeling 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, to journeyman backup singer Ms. Monet, to talented music royalty JaRae Womack. Teams include everyone from powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners. And there have been plenty of impressive four-chair turns!
When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.
"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.
"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.
Check out the full list of season 24 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM REBA
Jordan Rainer
Jackson Snelling
Ruby Leigh
Mac Royals
Tom Nitti
Alison Albrecht
Ms. Monét
Rachele Nguyen
Angelina Nazarian
Al Boogie
CORii
Crystal Nicole
Caitlin Quisenberry
TEAM NIALL
Sophia Hoffman
Alexa Wildish
Olivia Minogue
Julia Roome
Reid Zingale
Noah Spencer
Laura Williams
LVNDR
Tanner Massey
Nini Iris
Olivia Eden
TEAM GWEN
Joslynn Rose
Kristen Brown
Juliette Ojeda
Jenna Marquis
Chechi Sarai
Rudi
Jason Arcilla
Bias
Jacquie Roar
Brandon Montel
Kara Tenae
TEAM LEGEND
Deejay Young
Mara Justine
Ephraim Owens
Stee
Claudia B.
Talakai
Kaylee Shimizu
Lila Forde
JaRae Womack
Elizabeth Evans
Willie Gomez
Caleb Sasser
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT: