The Voice season 24 is off and running, and the coaches are filling their teams with talented singers!

Reba McEntire is a first-time coach this season, stepping in for the departed Blake Shelton alongside her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

So far, Reba's had plenty of success landing singers for her team, leaning on her country roots -- though occasionally Gwen plays the "Blake card" to sway hopeful country singers her way. John's been relying on his status as the longest-tenured active coach to prove that he's the best choice, while Niall continues to frustrate his fellow coaches by winning almost every young singer who used to be head over heels for One Direction.

So far, the season 24 rosters feature an eclectic mix of artists, from yodeling 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, to journeyman backup singer Ms. Monet, to talented music royalty JaRae Womack. Teams include everyone from powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners. And there have been plenty of impressive four-chair turns!

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

Check out the full list of season 24 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM REBA

Jordan Rainer

Jackson Snelling

Ruby Leigh

Mac Royals

Tom Nitti

Alison Albrecht

Ms. Monét

Rachele Nguyen

Angelina Nazarian

Al Boogie

CORii

Crystal Nicole

Caitlin Quisenberry

Dylan Carter

TEAM NIALL

Sophia Hoffman

Alexa Wildish

Olivia Minogue

Julia Roome

Reid Zingale

Noah Spencer

Laura Williams

LVNDR

Tanner Massey

Nini Iris

Olivia Eden

Huntley

Brailey Lenderman

Lennon VanderDoes

TEAM GWEN

Joslynn Rose

Kristen Brown

Juliette Ojeda

Jenna Marquis

Chechi Sarai

Rudi

Jason Arcilla

Bias

Jacquie Roar

Brandon Montel

Kara Tenae

Eli Ward

Claire Heilig

Calla Prejean

TEAM LEGEND

Deejay Young

Mara Justine

Ephraim Owens

Stee

Claudia B.

Talakai

Kaylee Shimizu

Lila Forde

JaRae Womack

Elizabeth Evans

Willie Gomez

Caleb Sasser

Azán

Taylor Deneen

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: