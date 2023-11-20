The Voice season 24 is has reached the Playoff Rounds, and it's time for the coaches to start making the tough decisions!

Reba McEntire is a first-time coach this season, stepping in for the departed Blake Shelton alongside her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

During the Blind Auditions, Reba had plenty of success landing singers for her team, leaning on her country roots -- though Gwen occasionally played the "Blake card" to sway hopeful country singers her way. John relied on his status as the longest-tenured active coach to prove that hew was the best choice, while Niall continued to frustrate his fellow coaches by winning almost every young singer who used to be head over heels for One Direction.

The season 24 rosters feature an eclectic mix of artists, from yodeling 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, to the sweet and soulful Mac Royals, to the show-stopping Alexa Wildish. Teams include everyone from ballad-loving belters to old-school country crooners. The coaches have plenty of tough decisions to make when it comes to who will stick around and compete in the Three-Way Knockouts.

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

Check out the full list of season 24 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM REBA

Jordan Rainer

Ruby Leigh

Tom Nitti - saved during Knockout Rounds

Jacquie Roar - stolen during Battle Rounds

Noah Spencer - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Elizabeth Evans - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Caitlin Quisenberry - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Ms. Monét - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Rachele Nguyen - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Alison Albrecht - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Crystal Nicole - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Dylan Carter - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Al Boogie - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Angelina Nazarian - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Jackson Snelling - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM NIALL

Alexa Wildish

Nini Iris

Huntley

Claudia B. - stolen during Battle Rounds, saved during Knockout Rounds

Mara Justine - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Lennon VanderDoes - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Julia Roome - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Azán - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Olivia Minogue - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Brailey Lenderman - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Laura Williams - eliminated during Battle Rounds

LVNDR - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Reid Zingale - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sophia Hoffman - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Olivia Eden - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM GWEN

Rudi - saved during Knockout Rounds

Bias

Kara Tenae

Tanner Massey - stolen during Battle Rounds

Stee - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

CORii - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Jason Arcilla - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Jenna Marquis - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Chechi Sarai - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Eli Ward - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Claire Heilig - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Joslynn Rose - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Calla Prejean - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Juliette Ojeda - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM LEGEND

Kaylee Shimizu

Lila Forde

Taylor Deneen - saved during Knockout Rounds

Mac Royals - stolen during Battle Rounds

Kristen Brown - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Brandon Montel - stolen during Battle Rounds, eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Deejay Young - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Caleb Sasser - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

JaRae Womack - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Talakai - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Willie Gomez - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Ephraim Owens - eliminated during Battle Rounds

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

