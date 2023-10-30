Is your favorite singer on Team Reba, Team Gwen, Team Niall or Team Legend?
The Voice season 24 is has reached the Battle Rounds, and it's time for the coaches to start making the tough decisions!
Reba McEntire is a first-time coach this season, stepping in for the departed Blake Shelton alongside her fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.
During the Blind Auditions, Reba had plenty of success landing singers for her team, leaning on her country roots -- though Gwen occasionally played the "Blake card" to sway hopeful country singers her way. John relied on his status as the longest-tenured active coach to prove that hew was the best choice, while Niall continued to frustrate his fellow coaches by winning almost every young singer who used to be head over heels for One Direction.
The season 24 rosters feature an eclectic mix of artists, from yodeling 16-year-old Ruby Leigh, to journeyman backup singer Ms. Monet, to the uniquely talented Lennon VanderDoes. Teams include everyone from powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners. The coaches have plenty of tough decisions to make when it comes to who will stick around and compete in the Three-Way Knockouts.
When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.
"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.
"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.
Check out the full list of season 24 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM REBA
Jordan Rainer
Ruby Leigh
Tom Nitti
Alison Albrecht
Ms. Monét
Rachele Nguyen
Al Boogie
Crystal Nicole
Caitlin Quisenberry
Dylan Carter
Jacquie Roar - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Angelina Nazarian - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Jackson Snelling - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM NIALL
Alexa Wildish
Olivia Minogue
Julia Roome
Reid Zingale
Noah Spencer
Laura Williams
LVNDR
Nini Iris
Huntley
Brailey Lenderman
Lennon VanderDoes
ELIMINATED:
Sophia Hoffman - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Olivia Eden - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM GWEN
Joslynn Rose
Kristen Brown
Jenna Marquis
Chechi Sarai
Rudi
Jason Arcilla
Bias
Brandon Montel
Kara Tenae
Eli Ward
Claire Heilig
Tanner Massey - stolen during Battle Rounds
CORii - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Calla Prejean - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Juliette Ojeda - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM LEGEND
Deejay Young
Mara Justine
Stee
Claudia B.
Kaylee Shimizu
Lila Forde
Elizabeth Evans
Caleb Sasser
Azán
Taylor Deneen
Mac Royals - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
JaRae Womack - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Talakai - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Willie Gomez - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Ephraim Owens - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
